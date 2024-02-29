logo
Lowden’s new Ed Sheeran signature model is an “exact replica” of the singer’s personal stage guitar used on his Mathematics tour

Priced at a cool £4500, the guitar is limited to just 150 pieces worldwide.

Sheeran by Lowden Stadium Edition

Credit: Lowden

 
Boutique guitar manufacturer Lowden has unveiled the new Ed Sheeran signature guitar, the brand’s first-ever fully handmade guitar from the singer’s exclusive Sheeran By Lowden acoustic line.

Said to be an “exact replica of Ed’s personal stage guitar used on all of his stadium size gigs during the record breaking Mathematics Tour”, the new Stadium Edition model is limited to just 150 pieces worldwide, with each guitar bearing the hand-signed signatures of Ed Sheeran and George Lowden.

Standout features of the Stadium Edition include a “stage-ready” thin body which minimises feedback, and a hand-carved soundboard featuring Lowden’s newly developed ‘stadium voicing’ carve. The latter apparently ensures each chord and note is projected with clarity and resonance whilst minimising the risk of feedback.

The WL-shaped guitar also features Indian rosewood back and sides, a Sitka spruce top and brace, and a 5-piece mahogany and rosewood neck along with an ebony fingerboard. Additional appointments include a rosewood bridge, ‘Mathematics’ tour maple inlays, Gotoh 510 tuners, and LR Baggs Element VTC electronics — put together meticulously by the brand’s band of skilled luthiers.

Stadium Edition by Sheeran Guitars
Image: Sheeran by Lowden

Priced at a cool £4500, the Ed Sheeran Stadium Edition is certainly not your everyday acoustic guitar. Instead, it offers fans, collectors, and musicians a piece of musical history, says Lowden.

It adds that due to exceptional demand, it may take up to 6 weeks to dispatch your guitar from the point of order.

In other news, Ed Sheera, who’s currently on the Asia leg of his Mathematics world tour, will feature on the upcoming record of heavy metal icons Cradle Of Filth.

Speaking with Pelna Kulturka [via Kerrang! Radio], Filth shared that the collaboration will land as one of the “surprises” on the band’s new album: “Well, one of the surprises, obviously, but it’s not so much a surprise is that we’ve got a song that we have Ed Sheeran guesting on.”

Learn more at Sheeran Guitars.

