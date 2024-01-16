Dani Filth confirms long-awaited Cradle Of Filth x Ed Sheeran collab will land this year on new album

Cradle Of Filth frontman Dani Filth has confirmed that the band’s highly-anticipated collaboration with pop artist Ed Sheeran will arrive later this year as part of their forthcoming album.

The record will mark their 14th studio album, and is due to land near the end of 2024. The first single is set to arrive near September or October.

Filth revealed that the surprising collaboration was underway back in 2021 at Bloodstock Festival in an interview with Kerrang! Radio. Rumours of the project originally began to circulate after Sheeran revealed that he grew up listening to the likes of Cradle Of Filth and Slipknot, and would be open to getting involved in a metal collaboration.

Since then, the project has been a long time coming, and Filth reassured several times throughout the years that work was continuing. Originally, he had predicted a summer 2023 release.

However, in a new interview with Pelna Kulturka (via Kerrang! Radio), he shared that the collaboration will land as one of the “surprises” on the band’s new album: “Well, one of the surprises, obviously, but it’s not so much a surprise is that we’ve got a song that we have Ed Sheeran guesting on.

“People have heard it and loved it. But it is what you imagine – it’s Cradle Of Filth and it’s Ed Sheeran. It sounds like Ed Sheeran, it sounds like Cradle Of Filth. There’s a blast beat in it.”

He continues, “I think it’s gonna surprise a lot of people, the album. But it doesn’t necessarily mean the album is commercial. It’s a very heavy record. We just upped the game as a band. We moved one step further toward the future from our previous record.”

Filth later brands the album as “an important record” for the band. The release will also mark their first studio album for Napalm Records. “But, yeah, we’re very much looking forward to this year. And there’s no rush. We’ve got plenty of shows. But expect the first single probably about September, October time,” he adds.

View all of Cradle Of Filth’s 2024 live dates via their official website.