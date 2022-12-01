Mojotone launches partnership with Fender for officially-licensed amp cabs and kits

Mojotone has launched an official partnership with Fender for its collections of 50s and 60s vintage amplifier cabinets and kits.

The partnership was launched on 29 November and sees over 60 of the brand’s speaker cabinets and amp kits marketed as “Licensed by Fender”, with prices ranging from $327-$1,016.

Its 50s range comes in a mustard-coloured Tweed Olive Stripe covering, with the 60s collection in Black Tolex – both offer “100% void-free” Baltic birch ply on the baffle boards and back panels, with authentically retro grilles. All are fitted with a panel which declares the amp is officially licensed by Fender that also hosts a signature for quality control and the date it was made.

Advertisement

A classic offering of iconic Fender names are up for grabs under the partnership, such as Bassman, Princeton Reverb and Vibrochamp. Take a closer look at just one of the amps on offer in the video below:

Mojotone works with over 250 brands as a vintage electronics supplier, custom and vintage reproduction speaker cabinet builder, and pickup manufacturer. As Leo Fender was “an amp guy first and foremost”, the partnership was subject to a careful audit of Mojotone’s amplifier kits, wiring diagrams, electronics, hardware, construction methods, and more under the guise of Fender (according to Premier Guitar) to ensure they continue his legacy.

Fender released its American Vintage II collection of Stratocasters, Telecasters, Jazzmasters, Precision Basses and Jazz Basses. The range offered accurate spec’d out guitars without the hefty price tag of a real vintage instrument.

For more information and to view the full range on offer, visit mojotone.com.