Mooer’s new Prime S1 is the ultimate “all-in-one pedalboard” for travelling guitarists

Chinese audio gear company Mooer has launched the Prime S1, an “all-in-one pedalboard” offering guitar effects and tones, looping, and music production capabilities in a highly portable design.

Boasting a staggering array of 126 internal guitar effects and tone presets — all customisable and shareable via the MOOER Cloud platform — the Prime S1 offers a world of sonic exploration at your fingertips. Though what truly sets the pedal apart is its recording capabilities.

Crafting musical arrangements has never been easier, thanks to the S1’s integrated looper module which gives you up to 80 seconds of looping time. With real-time playback, loop deletion, and overdubbing functionality, users can seamlessly layer melodies and rhythms on the fly. Loops can also be recorded directly onto mobile devices via USB/OTG connection, eliminating the need for bulky studio equipment.

Players also get up to 40 synchronisable drum machines, 10 metronomes, and a tuner. Control is streamlined through four simple footswitches along with a digital LED display, ensuring a minimalist yet powerful user experience. And while app-based control might not be everyone’s cup of tea, it’s certainly something a growing number of guitar brands have been dipping their toes into in recent years (see: the Positive Grid Spark Mini and Boss Katana:Go).

Furthermore, given the focus on portability — the pedal measures just 240mm(D) by 70.2mm(W) by 31.9mm(H) and weighs a mere 350g, it makes sense that the Prime S1 is powered solely by an integrated lithium battery (no mains power supply needed). Charging is done via a USB C port, so you can charge your gear with a portable power bank, laptop, or a regular USB C charger.

While the Prime S1 primarily caters to travelling musicians, it still includes industry-standard pedal features, such as a ¼” input, stereo ¼” outputs, and an independent headphone output. Each pedal will cost you $179.

For a better idea of the Prime S1’s capabilities, check out Mooer’s demo below:

