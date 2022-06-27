Wampler announces new multi-delay, The Metaverse

Wampler has announced the release of a new powerhouse multi-delay pedal, The Metaverse.

Combing eleven of Brian Wampler’s all-time favourite delays, The Metaverse has been coined a “full-featured, small footprint stomp box that is fully programmable, pre-set capable, true stereo, full MIDI control and has an expression input that you can assign to ANY of the parameters,” according to the manufacturer.

The Metaverse follows on from the Terraform, which also featured eleven custom designed effects. Just like its predecessor, The Metaverse is feature packed, and allows the user to navigate the delay world without endless menus on a tiny display.

The primary rotary controller on the pedal selects between the eleven delays, while the five common parameter controls adjust the setting for each of the different algorithms. If the left footswitch is held down the user can access alternate parameters for certain delays which can be saved as pre-sets. The pedal boasts eight onboard pre-sets, and 128 total via MIDI.

The eleven delays are as follows:

ANLG – Analogue Style Delay

WET – Modulated Analogue Delay

BBD – Bucket Brigade Delay

JET – Analogue Flanger Delay

DOC – Wampler ‘The Doctor’

FTE – Wampler ‘Faux Tape Echo’

ETH – Wampler ‘Ethereal’ Delay

MOD – Digital Flanger Delay

SPC – Space Echo Delay

TAPE – Multi-Head Tape Delay

DIGI – Digital Delay

In a statement, Wampler have said that “Brian Wampler’s attention to detail and commitment to designing the best and most player-friendly products out there is second to none. Those qualities are on full display within the Metaverse.”

“From its convenient form factor to its flexible controls and full MIDI implementation via mini-TRS jacks, the Metaverse is all Wampler.”

The pedal retails for $349.97. Find out more at WamplerPedals.com.