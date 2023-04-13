NAMM 2023: Fishman’s new AFX Mini pedals are for acoustic players

NAMM 2023: Fishman has revealed new AFX Mini pedals designed for acoustic players as part of its NAMM 2023 presentation.

Fishman’s AFX AcoustiVerb, Broken Record Looper/Sampler and the Pro EQ Mini all feature 32-bit processing alongside true bypass and buffered bypass options, all while housed in a compact enclosure.

The pedals also feature a dual-channel audio path that allows users to create two independent effect chains with a single series of cables.

The Pro EQ Mini features a high-impedance instrument preamp that Fishman says will “optimally condition” the acoustic pickup signal, with players then taking a hand in adjusting tone for bass, mid, treble, and brilliance. The pedal’s sweepable Low Cut will then fine-tune low frequencies to reduce or enhance thumps and subs.

The Broken Record offers high-quality audio looping and sampling with intuitive one-button operation. Players will be able to record up to six minutes in high-quality 24-bit, 44.1kHz audio that can be easily transferred to a computer via the AFX PhraseTransfer app, or played back alongside pre-loaded audio.

The pedal also features built-in memory that retains what was recorded even after power has been disconnected.

The AcoustiVerb mini pedal features three reverbs in Hall, Plate, Spring that Fishman says will blend in parallel with the direct sound while preserving acoustic tone. The pedal boasts three control knobs in the Reverb Time knob which controls the length of the effect, and the Tone knob that affects only reverb and not direct sound. The Level knob can be used to add the reverb effect to the player’s signal chain without overwhelming the instrument’s sound.

The Pocket Blender is a level-adjustable A/B pedal that features a built-in DI output with ground-lift. While offering the features of a mini two-channel mixer, the Pocket Blender is also key to Fishman’s AFX Dual Path ecosystem with Pocket Blender serving as a Y splitter, that can redirect a mono source to two different outputs, either one at a time or simultaneously.

More information on the pedals can be found on Fishman’s website.