logo
News

NAMM 2023: The EHX Lizard Queen designed by Josh Scott is now available, for real

Literally a pedal nerd’s dream turned reality.

 
EHX Lizard Queen Octave Fuzz

Image: Electro-Harmonix

NAMM 2023: Electro-Harmonix has made the Lizard Queen octave fuzz a (buyable) reality a year after Josh Scott dreamed up, DIY-ed and geeked out over the pedal on his JHS Show.

First featured in JHS Pedals’ “Making a Vintage Electro-Harmonix Pedal!” episode of the JHS Show, the Lizard Queen is a love letter to 70s era Electro-Harmonix by way of a pedal designed by Scott and Daniel Danger to look and feel like a missing link from EHX’s past.

In its current form, the Lizard Queen is a nano-sized version of Scott’s 70s-style big box prototype, though EHX promises that the pedal retains all the tones and vibes of the original circuit.

In addition to a volume knob, the pedal has a Octave control for you to blend in as much as you want, and a Balance control that veers between the smoother Shadow setting and a raspy Sun setting. It even sounds great for bass guitars, as Tom Burda from EHX demonstrates.

The EHX Lizard Queen also features true bypass switching, comes equipped with a 9 Volt battery and accepts a standard EHX 9 Volt power supply.

It is available now for $99.

Learn more at ehx.com

Electro-HarmonixJHS Pedals
#Distortion#NAMM 2023#Pedals
logo

Get the latest news, reviews and features to your inbox.

Subscribe
logo

The world’s leading authority and resource for all things guitar.

Join our mailing list

Sign Up Now

© 2023 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.