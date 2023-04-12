NAMM 2023: The EHX Lizard Queen designed by Josh Scott is now available, for real
Literally a pedal nerd’s dream turned reality.
Image: Electro-Harmonix
NAMM 2023: Electro-Harmonix has made the Lizard Queen octave fuzz a (buyable) reality a year after Josh Scott dreamed up, DIY-ed and geeked out over the pedal on his JHS Show.
First featured in JHS Pedals’ “Making a Vintage Electro-Harmonix Pedal!” episode of the JHS Show, the Lizard Queen is a love letter to 70s era Electro-Harmonix by way of a pedal designed by Scott and Daniel Danger to look and feel like a missing link from EHX’s past.
In its current form, the Lizard Queen is a nano-sized version of Scott’s 70s-style big box prototype, though EHX promises that the pedal retains all the tones and vibes of the original circuit.
In addition to a volume knob, the pedal has a Octave control for you to blend in as much as you want, and a Balance control that veers between the smoother Shadow setting and a raspy Sun setting. It even sounds great for bass guitars, as Tom Burda from EHX demonstrates.
The EHX Lizard Queen also features true bypass switching, comes equipped with a 9 Volt battery and accepts a standard EHX 9 Volt power supply.
It is available now for $99.
Learn more at ehx.com
