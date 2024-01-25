NAMM 2024: Donner and Jack White’s Third Man Hardware launch 3-in-1 analogue multi-effects pedal, the Triple Threat

NAMM 2024: It’s official – Jack White’s Third Man Hardware has teamed up with budget-friendly gear brand Donner for a brand new multi-effects pedal – the Triple Threat.

White had originally teased that a collaboration with the brand was on the way earlier this month on his Instagram page. The unit is set to arrive this year in two different variants – a limited-edition yellow (exclusively available at Third Man’s Reverb store) and a second variation in a standard black finish.

According to a press release shared with Guitar.com, White took interest in Donner’s Alpha series pedals released in 2017. He felt that the quality and value of the pedals was ideal for Third Man Hardware’s beginner guitarists, and thus a collaboration between the two was born.

The Triple Threat Triple hosts three main footswitches for Echo, Phaser and Distortion. The latter of which also hosts controls for volume, gain, and tone “to create a threatening rock sound”.

The classic phaser segment is upgraded from the Pearl Tremor pedal by Donner hosts extended mod controls, and the analogue voiced Echo originates from Donner’s first ever pedal, the 2013-released Yellow Fall Delay, with “warm analogue tone and rich feedback”.

Third Man Hardware designed the external appearance of The Triple Threat, and its upgraded circuit design and tone has been crafted to White’s specifications.

“It has been my hope for a while to make an affordable pedal for beginning musicians,” says White. “When I approached Donner they knew what I was aiming for and we were able to make something very cool that was also not going to break the bank for a beginning musician.

“All three effects: the distortion, phaser and echo are all heavy duty. I was very impressed with them the first time I plugged into the prototype version that Donner had sent,” he adds. “This set of effects is for all kinds of music, all genres. Maybe not opera though. The Triple Threat will fit very comfortably on my pedal board.”

The standard edition of the Triple Threat will be available for $99. The limited-edition model will be listed at $129 via Reverb.

Find out more about Donner and Third Man Hardware.