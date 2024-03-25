logo
News

Neural DSP’s new Quad Cortex update will bring long-awaited plugin compatibility 

Things are “amping up” for Quad Cortex users…

Neural DSP Quad Cortex Major Update

Image: Neural DSP

 
When you purchase through affiliate links on Guitar.com, you may contribute to our site through commissions. Learn more.

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

Neural DSP is set to roll out a new update for its Quad Cortex amp modeller soon, bringing plugin compatibility and a range of other new features.

No official date for the launch of the CorOS 3.0.0 update has yet been revealed, but Neural DSP says it will be communicating via email and social media when it arrives. Along with plugin compatibility, users will also be able to utilise sidechaining, new custom folder organisation, and more.

In regards to plugins, Neural DSP says the new update will introduce compatibility for Archetype: Plini X and Archetype: Gojira X. According to a post on its website, they will unlock when you sign into your Neural DSP account on your Quad Cortex if you are a licence owner of those plugins.

The next two plugins to receive an X update are the Fortin Nameless Suite and the Soldano SLO-100. The X-updates for Nameless and SLO will be available before the accompanying CorOS update. This means that plugin updates will not be synchronised with CorOS releases.

This all may seem a little confusing, but the following sums it up in the brand’s own words: “If you are a plugin user who doesn’t use a Quad Cortex, this change will not affect you. If you are a plugin user who uses X plugins and the Quad Cortex, you can enjoy the updated plugins while you wait for them to be available on Quad Cortex. If you are a Quad Cortex user who doesn’t own the plugins but wants them on the Quad Cortex, we recommend you wait for the accompanying CorOS version to be released.”

CorOS 3.0.0 will also include the following new devices for all users:

  • Transpose
  • Doubler
  • Transparent Blend
  • Pitch Correction – Monophonic pitch correction, useful for fretless instruments and vocals
  • Circular Delay – Inspired by the Lexicon PCM-70
  • Plugin Gate
  • Plugin Doubler
  • Plugin Blend
  • Plugin Graphic-9

Sidechaining has been added to “several devices” in CorOS 3.0.0. This allows users to trigger the effects of a device from a specified point in the signal chain. Custom folders will be available to help you to better organise your Neural Captures and Impulse Responses (IRs), and the Preset MIDI Out UI has been redesigned, allowing you to assign multiple MIDI Messages to each footswitch or expression pedal.

Find out more over at Neural DSP.

Related Brands

Neural DSP

Related Tags

#Amp Modelling#Effects

Trending Now

1

“Hate is a precursor to knowing that you’re doing something well” While She Sleeps on why they’ll keep evolving their sound – no matter what anyone else thinks

2

Meet the guitar-playing singer-songwriters making acoustic music cool again

3

Strandberg Boden Essential 6 – the gateway to headless guitar nirvana?

4

What guitar does Taylor Swift use? The varied and unique instruments of The Eras Tour

Guitar.com Originals

60 Seconds

60 Seconds

All you need to know about essential guitar gear in 60s - no filler, just the important stuff.

Latest : 60 Seconds S1E21: Beetronics Abelha

Watch Now
All Episodes
My Guitars & Me

My Guitars & Me

We chat with artists globally about their favorite guitars and the stories they hold.

Latest : My Guitars & Me S1E6: Corey Taylor

Watch Now
All Episodes
Guitar Shopping

Guitar Shopping

We take the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores for a bit of retail therapy…

Latest : Guitar Shopping S1E6: Alfie Templeman

Watch Now
All Episodes
Stay Tuned...

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon - subscribe to always be in the know!

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The world’s leading authority and resource for all things guitar.

© 2024 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.