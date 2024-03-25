Neural DSP’s new Quad Cortex update will bring long-awaited plugin compatibility 

Neural DSP is set to roll out a new update for its Quad Cortex amp modeller soon, bringing plugin compatibility and a range of other new features.

No official date for the launch of the CorOS 3.0.0 update has yet been revealed, but Neural DSP says it will be communicating via email and social media when it arrives. Along with plugin compatibility, users will also be able to utilise sidechaining, new custom folder organisation, and more.

In regards to plugins, Neural DSP says the new update will introduce compatibility for Archetype: Plini X and Archetype: Gojira X. According to a post on its website, they will unlock when you sign into your Neural DSP account on your Quad Cortex if you are a licence owner of those plugins.

The next two plugins to receive an X update are the Fortin Nameless Suite and the Soldano SLO-100. The X-updates for Nameless and SLO will be available before the accompanying CorOS update. This means that plugin updates will not be synchronised with CorOS releases.

This all may seem a little confusing, but the following sums it up in the brand’s own words: “If you are a plugin user who doesn’t use a Quad Cortex, this change will not affect you. If you are a plugin user who uses X plugins and the Quad Cortex, you can enjoy the updated plugins while you wait for them to be available on Quad Cortex. If you are a Quad Cortex user who doesn’t own the plugins but wants them on the Quad Cortex, we recommend you wait for the accompanying CorOS version to be released.”

CorOS 3.0.0 will also include the following new devices for all users:

Transpose

Doubler

Transparent Blend

Pitch Correction – Monophonic pitch correction, useful for fretless instruments and vocals

Circular Delay – Inspired by the Lexicon PCM-70

Plugin Gate

Plugin Doubler

Plugin Blend

Plugin Graphic-9

Sidechaining has been added to “several devices” in CorOS 3.0.0. This allows users to trigger the effects of a device from a specified point in the signal chain. Custom folders will be available to help you to better organise your Neural Captures and Impulse Responses (IRs), and the Preset MIDI Out UI has been redesigned, allowing you to assign multiple MIDI Messages to each footswitch or expression pedal.

Find out more over at Neural DSP.