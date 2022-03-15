Orange Amplifiers announces O Bones, its first bone conduction earphones

English amplifier makers Orange Amplifiers have announced their first pair of bone conduction earphones, the O Bones wireless headphones.

The O Bones make use of bone conduction technology, which transmit audio through transducers placed in front of the user’s ear that cause vibrations through the cheekbones, which allows users to listen to music while not inhibiting their awareness of their surroundings.

Other than active lifestyle users, musicians can find functionality in this feature of bone conduction earphones as it is possible to have audio playing on the earphones while playing an instrument, allowing backing tracks to be used more easily during practice.

The earphones also include a 16mm speaker that Orange claims is “over spec’ed” to be capable of 75mW as the amplifier maker claims their studies of other bone conduction earphones led them to take an approach that emphasises audio fidelity.

To that end, the O Bones support the AAC and SBC codecs, as well as the HFP V1.6, AVRCP V1.6, A2DP V1.2, DI V1.3, HSP V1.2 BlueTooth profiles, but do not feature multipoint connectivity. This does mean users will need a consistent audio source, but given the practicality of bone conduction headphones for users with active lifestyles, this is less of a concern than it would be for earphones meant for everyday usage.

The O Bones boast eight hours of battery life through 180MaH battery that will only require one to two hours of charging using the dedicated charging accessory, and are equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 featuring Siri and Google Assistant voice control functionality.

The earphones also feature an ergonomic design is also meant to keep the O Bones firmly in place as the user moves, highlighting the practicality of usage for active lifestyle users.

The O Bones are on sale now at Orange Amplifiers’ website at £79 a pair.