Orange publishes rock study books for learners with tracks from Nirvana, Rush and more

Orange has published a series of guitar study books to provide learners with proper rock guitar educatin’ with licensed tracks from some of the biggest names of the genre.

Orange Learn’s Graded Rock Guitar Books are tiered from Debut to Grade 8 and are supported by the brand’s online guitar course – which can be either self-studied or guided by an instructor.

The collection of books is said to provide “everything needed to take accredited rock guitar exams” held in partnership with Online Music Exams (OME).

Advertisement

Each grade book contains six licensed songs: three for students to learn how to solo over, as well as three performance pieces.

Artists whose music feature in the course include the Beatles, AC/DC, Nirvana, Metallica, Deep Purple, Oasis, Arctic Monkeys, Greta Van Fleet, My Chemical Romance and Bullet for My Valentine. In the more advanced seventh and eighth grades, students will learn tunes from Opeth, Joe Satriani and Rush.

Each book also comes with downloadable backing tracks from the Orange website. Further, Orange’s Online Rock Guitar course will provide supplementary material for learning, including pre-recorded videos.

Aside from learning songs, the books will also cover aspects such as scales, chords, aural tests, melodic recall, sight-reading and theory – all of which are not only essential skills for most guitar-playing situations but also part of examination board requirements.

Learn more at orangelearn.com