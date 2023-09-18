logo
News

“It was a very different challenge”: Periphery’s Misha Mansoor talks composing Jackson’s Virtuoso Mega Shred

The guitarist shreds alongside Marty Friedman, Dave Davidson, Debbie Gough and Clint Tustin for Jackson’s new campaign.

Marty Friedmann, Misha Mansoor, Dave Davidson, Debbie Gough, Clint Tustin playing Jackson guitars

Marty Friedmann, Misha Mansoor, Dave Davidson, Debbie Gough, Clint Tustin for Jackson’s Virtuoso campaign. Credit: Jackson

 

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

Periphery guitarist Misha Mansoor has discussed how he composed an original track to promote Jackson‘s new Virtuoso American Series model.

The new guitar was launched recently in a campaign fronted by Mansoor, former Megadeth shredder Marty Friedman, Revocation’s Dave Davidson and two rising stars in the form of Heriot‘s Debbie Gough and ERRA’s Clint Tustin. In a new promotional video, the group are seen playing the new Jackson in turn, each soloing in their own individual style across a longer, evolving track called the Virtuoso Mega Shred.

Now, Mansoor has gone into more detail about how he put the composition together.

“It was a very different challenge from what I have to do normally,” he said during Jackson’s Shop Talk press conference. “Being an instrumental song, you want it to be interesting enough to where it doesn’t sort of overstay its welcome… But mainly I wanted to write sections for each of the artists that would show that like, ‘Hey, I’ve done my homework. I think that you would have fun with this,’ and then try to make that all flow from beginning to end.”

The Virtuoso follows the launch of the Jackson American Series Soloist last year, marking the next chapter in the brand’s investment in American-made guitars. The Soloist was Jackson’s first US-manufactured guitar for over two decades.

Among the Virtuoso’s standout features are  an alder body featuring a contoured “hand-shake” heel to ensure ergonomic comfort during long sets, and an HH pickup configuration featuring a Seymour Duncan JB TB-4 humbucking bridge pickup and ‘59 SH-1N neck pickup. Its control layout consists of a five-way blade switch and dome-style knobs for volume and tone, while it also boasts a Floyd Rose 1500 Series double-locking tremolo bridge system for reliable tuning stability throughout.

Related Artists

Marty FriedmanMisha MansoorPeriphery

Related Brands

Jackson

Related Tags

Guitar.com Originals

My Guitars & Me

We talk to artists and guitar enthusiasts from across the global pop culture landscape about their most cherished and beloved instruments, uncovering the unique stories behind each guitar and how they’ve helped shape their lives.

Latest: S1 E01 Miles Kane

Watch Now
All Episodes

Guitar Shopping

We take some of the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores, and explore the racks and pedal cabinets to learn about their gear highs and lows, the instruments that have defined their journeys and the guitars that they just can't live without.

Latest: S1 E01 Bartees Strange

Watch Now
All Episodes

60 Seconds

Sick of too much talking and waffle in your gear demos? In just 60 seconds we'll give you all the relevant information and useful sonic examples you'll need to make an informed decision about a product - no cuts, no edits, just the important stuff.

Latest: Positive Grid Spark GO

Watch Now
All Episodes

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon, featuring your favourite artists and gear - sign up for our newsletter to always be in the know!

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The destination for all things guitar.

© 2023 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.