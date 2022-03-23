See David Knudson try the new Line 6 DL4 MkII

David Knudson, guitarist for Minus The Bear and one of the original DL4’s biggest proponents, has demoed the new Line 6 DL4 MkII.

In a video with Reverb.com, the guitarist plays the well-known Minus The Bear song I’m Totally Not Down With Rob’s Alien, and discusses his love for the original pedal, showcasing the range of effects and settings from the new delay modeller.

“If you were to say what were your top three pedals, I would probably say the DL4, a DL4, and then another DL4,” he says in the video.

Knudson also calls the new pedal “a great update to the classic DL4 from 20 years ago”.

You can watch the full video below:

The new Line 6 DL4 MkII is much smaller and lighter than its predecessor, losing the bulky battery bay and power supply. It still includes everything found in the original delay modeller, including the well-known original delay algorithms, while introducing 15 new MkII delays drawn from the HX range of amp and effects processors.

The pedal also features up to 240 seconds of looping time, which can be expanded to seven hours with an optional microSD card, an XLR dynamic microphone input for vocal processing and looping, as well as a jack for connecting an optional expression pedal or two additional footswitches. Extensive MIDI support also allows you to select over 100 presets, and integrate the DL4 into a larger digitally-controlled rig.

As well as the variety of delays, the guitarist also points to the secret range of reverbs that can be accessed by holding down the ‘alt legacy’ button and then turning the dial to select the reverb. The video also showcases Knudson’s debut solo album, The Only Thing You Have to Change is Everything, which is set to release on 13 May 2022.

The DL4 MkII lists for $419.99. Find out more over at line6.com.