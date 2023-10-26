TC Electronic revives its 2290 Dynamic Digital Delay in pedal form with added modern features

TC Electronic has relaunched its classic 2290 Dynamic Digital Delay now in pedal form. The unit is a “faithful” recreation, but has some added modern extras too.

Originally introduced in the 1980s, the 2290 was often found mounted in studio racks and was used as an essential part of many guitar rigs for those rippling and atmospheric ‘80s soundscapes.

The new 2290 P version is a time-based effect generator that also offers chorus, flanger, tremolo, vibrato, phaser, panning, ducking and compression alongside its key delay. TC Electronic has already listed some huge guitarists on its website who are putting the pedal to good use, including Steve Lukather, Richard Fortus, Doug Aldrich and Stephen Carpenter.

And of course, what would a modern revival of classic guitar gear staple be without a few upgrades? In the 2290 P, users will now have expanded selected effect parameter ranges.

There is now a Feedback Loop for inserting additional effects to the wet signal, and the option to use sub-divisions to control the Modulation block. There is also an added new dimension to the Tap-Tempo options, as the LEARN footswitch includes control per Preset, per Board, or globally.

Panning possibilities remain plentiful in a stereo set up, and just like in the original, users can control delayed notes independently from the original sound. You can add modulation to delayed notes and if you have an external pedal or effects unit that you want to integrate, it can be inserted in the Feedback Loop and will also only affect the delayed notes.

You get three panning options to utilise: Your entire signal (including original sound) will be affected, only the delayed notes pan between the left and right channels, or only the original signal is affected.

The unit comes ready to integrate with MIDI-based setups, and you can have full control over the pedal via the 2290 P app. Check out more in the video below:

The TC Electronics 2290 P is available now for £349. Go to TC Electronics to find a dealer.