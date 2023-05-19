Zakk Wylde reveals brutal new Mockingbird-inspired Thoraxe guitar

Zakk Wylde has unveiled his new signature guitar model from his own brand Wylde Audio. The guitar, named Thoraxe, is a monstrous metal machine that combines a classic shape with a futuristic edge.

READ MORE: Gretsch announces 140th anniversary collection featuring six guitars

The Thoraxe is based on a modified B.C. Rich Mockingbird design, with a sharp lower horn and an extended upper horn that resembles a battle axe. The body is made of solid mahogany and has a flat top with bevelled edges. The neck is a three-piece maple construction with a deep-set neck joint for enhanced sustain and stability. The fretboard is ebony with 22 extra jumbo frets and mother-of-pearl rune inlays.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Schecter Guitar Research (@schecterguitarsofficial)

The guitar features a pair of active EMG humbuckers, an 81 in the bridge position and an 85 in the neck position, for a powerful and aggressive tone that suits Wylde’s style of heavy riffing and shredding. The controls include a master volume, a master tone, and a three-way toggle switch. The hardware is black chrome and includes a tune-o-matic bridge, a stopbar tailpiece, and Grover tuners.

The Thoraxe is available in two color options: Transparent Black Burst and Tortoise Psychic Bullseye Gangrene. The former is a more subtle and elegant finish that shows off the wood grain of the mahogany body, while the latter is a psychedelic and eye-catching pattern that will make you dizzy or hypnotized.

Wylde Audio is Wylde’s own guitar brand that he launched in 2015 in partnership with Schecter Guitars. The brand offers various models inspired by Wylde’s signature guitars, such as the Gibson Les Paul Custom and the Gibson Flying V, but with his own twist and flair.

More information is available on the Schecter website.