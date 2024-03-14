logo
Zoom unveils the MS-70CDR+ MultiStomp with over 140 effects and 100 patch slots

Users can design their own Custom Patches via Zoom’s new Handy Guitar Lab companion app.

The Zoom MS-70CDR+. It is a blue, small pedal with four large buttons for memory and scroll, with the pedal switch situated in the middle. It also hosts a coloured screen.

Image: Zoom

 
Zoom has introduced the third and latest addition to its next-gen ‘plus’ MultiStomp series – the MS70CDR+ – which offers over 140 effects and 100 patch slots.

Joining the MS-50G+ and MS-200D+ (launched during NAMM earlier this year), this new unit can be used in a variety of setups, and features a USB-MIDI port to make it easier to integrate in a studio setting.

The MS-70CDR+ will be available from May, and its effects range includes modulation, chorus, delay, reverb and more. You can use up to six effects at the same time, and a colour LCD screen changes according to the effect type you have selected, ideal for dark stage areas.

It also hosts stereo input jacks that accept signals from passive and active guitars, as well as line-level devices. There are four encoder knobs, enabling users to tweak their sound “to the max”, and you can design your own Custom Patches containing up to six different effects with the onboard controls or via Zoom’s new Handy Guitar Lab App for iOS.

It utilises an analogue circuit design with “minimal sound deterioration”, and can operate via batteries or an AC adapter. Hear how it sounds in-play in the video below:

Zoom’s original MS-70CDR (without the plus, that is) hosted 80 effects and just half the patch memories. This new addition appears to be the middle ground between it’s two ‘plus’ MultiStomp siblings – with the MS-200D+ being the more gritty, angsty older sibling with 200 distortion and drive effects, and the MS-50G+ offering a more general range of effects, but with a handful less on offer than this latest unit.

The Zoom MS-70CDR+ MultiStomp will ship from May this year, and is priced at €169/£145.

Head to Zoom for more information.

