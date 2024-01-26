logo
NAMM 2024: Zoom’s new MS-200D+ multi-effects stompbox has a fun colour-changing screen

Each unit also comes with 200 built-in effects for you to get wild with.

Zoom MS-200D+ multi-effects pedal

Image: Zoom

 

NAMM 2024: Zoom has announced the MS-200D+, its latest multi-effects stompbox packed with a wicked collection of drives and distortions.

With a whopping 200 built-in effects, including 164 Zoom presets and 36 emulations of classic tones that cover overdrives, distortions, boosts, fuzz, and more, the MS-200D+ is set to get you shredding like no other.

The pedal also features a funky LCD display that changes colour, which is useful for distinguishing each drive and distortion type while scrolling.

Players can use up to two effects at the same time (i.e. Booster + Drive), and the four cross key switches make for easy operation by foot. Along with its sturdy metal frame, the MS-200D+ is designed to take a beating.

Adjusting and tweaking parameters for each drive and distortion can be done with the four encoder knobs. And the effects onboard run the gamut from Devil Muff Fuzz which boasts “demonic low frequencies” to Sky Overdrive that gives you an “open bright sound”.

Besides the range of effects, Zoom has included a built-in guitar tuner on the MS-200D+. The chromatic tuner uses coloured backlight to give visual feedback to help you tune quickly and accurately. Players will also have access to the Handy Guitar Lab iOS app and its growing library of patches and drives & distortions.

Handily, the unit comes with a variety of power options, including AA batteries (2X), USB-C or AC power.

Hear the MS-200D+ in action with Zoom’s demo video below.

Learn more at Zoom.

