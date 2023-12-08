Music retailer Dawsons launches online store and physical music shop on London’s Denmark Street

Music retailer Dawsons has unveiled a brand new online store as well as a physical music shop on Denmark Street in London, also known as the birthplace of NME.

Dawsons was established in 1898 and originally launched its first retail space in Warrington. This new location marks the first ever Dawsons store in the UK capital since the brand was founded over 100 years ago.

Dawsons IP was acquired by Caldecott Music Group’s (CMG) Vista Musical Instruments division in June 2023. The Dawsons London store lives on the same street where fellow CMG-owned brand, NME, was founded. Dawsons has hosted exclusive online drops of NME’s print magazine since its 2023 relaunch.

A multitude of musical instruments, gear and lifestyle products tailored to musicians of all abilities is available at Dawsons, with major brands such as Fender, Martin, PRS, Marshall, Orange, and more available at launch with further additions to come. Online shoppers can also utilise a Click & Collect service, with their purchases available for pickup from the new location.

Dawsons is “proud” to be part of a new music renaissance on London’s Tin Pan Alley, joining the recent opening of the Outernet entertainment district – which includes the largest venue to be built in central London since the 1940s and several smaller venues.

“We are extremely proud to share another exciting chapter of the revitalised Dawsons brand with the world,” says Meng Kuok, Group CEO and Founder of Caldecott Music Group. “At Vista Musical Instruments, providing a seamless omni-channel shopping experience is central to our dedication to exceptional customer service.

“However, the heart of everything we do centres around supporting and being a partner to artists on their journey, [whether their first or fifth guitar], with a promise of much more to unfold in the future.”

Holly Bishop, Chief Operating and Commercial Officer at NME Networks adds, “NME’s roots on Denmark Street make Dawsons’ arrival an incredibly exciting development, especially given the success of the partnership with Dawsons on the sold-out online drops of NME’s resurgent print edition.

“Evolving this collaboration will introduce new initiatives designed to connect emerging artists with communities and cultivate artist and fan-driven moments that elevate the music experience. NME has never been more committed to championing new music, with the flagship weekly franchise, The Cover, reserved exclusively for new talent, so we are thrilled to partner with Dawsons to unlock exclusive new opportunities that deliver for emerging artists, consumers, and fans.”

Richard Metcalfe, Director Consolidated Developments comments, “We are overjoyed with the arrival of Dawsons on the street and it’s made even more special because of their relationship with the NME. Along with the other great music brands that have come onto Denmark Street recently with more to follow, having Dawsons here further builds on the street’s heritage and ensures it will be a thriving music hub for decades to come.”

The Dawsons London store can be found at 23 Denmark Street. Shop the full range of gear over at Dawsons.