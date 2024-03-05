Marshall Group says amplifiers made up just 5% of revenue last year, reveals push for digital amps going forward

If you’re a rock or guitar enthusiast, Marshall might be a brand you immediately associate with amplifiers. But in a new interview, Marshall Group CEO Jeremy de Maillard reveals that, in fact, just 5% of the brand’s revenue now comes from amp sales.

As Billboard reports, a massive 70% of the Marshall Group’s revenue is derived from speaker sales while 25% comes from headphones, with amplifiers accounting for the remaining 5%.

In light of the disparity in earnings between home audio gear and amps sales, the company has revealed its intentions to up its game in terms of digital amps and other tools. According to Billboard, Marshall “will continue to push its iconic hand-made valve amplifiers but will step up its strategy with its digital amplifiers and digital tools” as well.

Digital amps have a variety of uses, de Maillard tells Billboard; They’re great for practices and rehearsals in small venues, and are a lot more portable and power-efficient than larger valve amplifiers.

Moving forward, Marshall’s plan is to invest in the brand and launch new products to increase its share of the $100 billion music technology market. As the company noted in its financial report for 2023, it had “invested heavily” in their UK manufacturing facility, which produces “premium” handmade tube amps.

“We think Marshall represents the rock and roll attitude,” de Maillard added. “We don’t think this is about the music genre, we think this is about attitude.”

Last year, Zound, the company behind Marshall-licensed speakers and headphones, acquired Marshall Amplification from the Marshall family. The merger was largely amicable, with Terry and Victoria Marshall, descendants of the founder Jim Marshall, retaining 24% ownership and seats on the board.