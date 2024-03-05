logo
News

Marshall Group says amplifiers made up just 5% of revenue last year, reveals push for digital amps going forward

Home audio sales accounted for the bulk of the company’s earnings in 2023.

Marshall Amplifiers

Image: Daniel Knighton / Getty Images

 
When you purchase through affiliate links on Guitar.com, you may contribute to our site through commissions. Learn more.

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

If you’re a rock or guitar enthusiast, Marshall might be a brand you immediately associate with amplifiers. But in a new interview, Marshall Group CEO Jeremy de Maillard reveals that, in fact, just 5% of the brand’s revenue now comes from amp sales.

As Billboard reports, a massive 70% of the Marshall Group’s revenue is derived from speaker sales while 25% comes from headphones, with amplifiers accounting for the remaining 5%.

In light of the disparity in earnings between home audio gear and amps sales, the company has revealed its intentions to up its game in terms of digital amps and other tools. According to Billboard, Marshall “will continue to push its iconic hand-made valve amplifiers but will step up its strategy with its digital amplifiers and digital tools” as well.

Digital amps have a variety of uses, de Maillard tells Billboard; They’re great for practices and rehearsals in small venues, and are a lot more portable and power-efficient than larger valve amplifiers.

Moving forward, Marshall’s plan is to invest in the brand and launch new products to increase its share of the $100 billion music technology market. As the company noted in its financial report for 2023, it had “invested heavily” in their UK manufacturing facility, which produces “premium” handmade tube amps.

“We think Marshall represents the rock and roll attitude,” de Maillard added. “We don’t think this is about the music genre, we think this is about attitude.”

Last year, Zound, the company behind Marshall-licensed speakers and headphones, acquired Marshall Amplification from the Marshall family. The merger was largely amicable, with Terry and Victoria Marshall, descendants of the founder Jim Marshall, retaining 24% ownership and seats on the board.

Related Brands

Marshall

Related Tags

#Amplifiers

Trending Now

1

Hologram Electronics Chroma Console review – the ultimate user-friendly multi-effects?

2

PRS Myles Kennedy review – more than a PRS Tele, this is a versatile road warrior’s guitar

3

“We have this thing in us that we need to excavate and work on together” Mannequin Pussy on embracing positivity together in a bleak world

4

Ukraine’s Roman Bulakhov on balancing jazz and rock, working with D’Angelico and making music in the face of an invasion

Guitar.com Originals

60 Seconds

60 Seconds

All you need to know about essential guitar gear in 60s - no filler, just the important stuff.

Latest : 60 Seconds S1E20: Warm Audio Warm Bender

Watch Now
All Episodes
My Guitars & Me

My Guitars & Me

We chat with artists globally about their favorite guitars and the stories they hold.

Latest : My Guitars & Me S1E6: Corey Taylor

Watch Now
All Episodes
Guitar Shopping

Guitar Shopping

We take the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores for a bit of retail therapy…

Latest : Guitar Shopping S1E6: Alfie Templeman

Watch Now
All Episodes
Stay Tuned...

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon - subscribe to always be in the know!

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The world’s leading authority and resource for all things guitar.

© 2024 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.