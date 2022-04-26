Mogwai guitarist Stuart Braithwaite says Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter is “beyond terrible on every level possible”

Mogwai and Minor Victories guitarist Stuart Braithwaite has recently taken to Twitter, publicly documenting his disdain at the platform’s acquisition by the world’s richest man, billionaire Elon Musk. In the update, the guitarist labelled the act as “beyond terrible” and called Musk a “red pill billionaire douche bag”.

Yesterday (April 25), news broke that infamous billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk would be purchasing the social media platform, Twitter for an extortionate $44 Billion. Following the announcement, countless users took to the app revealing mixed views on the decision and evaluating the consequences that will arise from the purchase. Scottish guitarist Stuart Braithwaite has now weighed in on the discussion, stating that the decision is “beyond terrible on every level possible”.

In the tweet, announced yesterday at 10 pm (BST), Braithwaite openly shared his resentment at the sale, describing Musk as “a red pill billionaire douche bag” to his forty-two-thousand followers.

I know we’re at hot take saturation at this point but it has to be said that a red pill billionaire douche bag buying twitter is beyond terrible on every level possible. — stuart braithwaite (@plasmatron) April 25, 2022

Advertisement

This statement comes following Musk obtaining the platform yesterday and making promises to “unlock” the potential of Twitter by easing what he considers to be unjustified restrictions on free speech.

In the sale announcement, the Tesla CEO stirred controversy by sharing his intentions for the social media platform, stating: “Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated”.

While this decision seeks to accelerate the pace of innovation for the app, hinting at a multitude of new features for users, the vow to extend ‘free speech’ also comes as a cause for concern for artists – running the risk of increased trolling which could ultimately push creatives off the platform.

In the tweet by Braithwaite, the musician evaluates the current climate, insisting that users are at a point of “hot take saturation”, but insists that his outspoken views on Musk need to become public, writing that “it has to be said”.

Advertisement

This recent announcement comes following news of Stuart Braithwaite’s upcoming memoirs, Spaceships over Glasgow: Mogwai and Misspent Youth. Due to be released via White Rabbit Publishing on September 1, the text is set to document Braithwaite’s childhood, narrating his upbringing in Scotland and describing how the musician came to forge his decades-long career with Mogwai.

Braithwaite is also set to head out on tour soon, with Mogwai about to undertake their rescheduled live performances around the UK and Europe. Delayed as a result of the Omnicron variant, the tour will now initiate on April 30 in Copenhagen, eventually hitting London’s Alexandra Palace on May 27.