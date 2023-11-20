Kirk Hammett seen playing Epiphone Greeny Les Paul onstage with Metallica – does this herald the guitar’s official release?

Kirk Hammett has been spotted playing his upcoming Epiphone Greeny Les Paul on stage with Metallica, while the CEO of Gibson, Cesar Gueikian has also been showing it off on his Instagram page.

The Metallica guitarist used the new axe to play the band’s 1984 track The Call of Ktulu during their second night at Ford Field in Detroit on 12 November, as captured by a fan on YouTube, as below:

Last week, Gueikian shared a video of himself playing some Metallica riffs on the Epiphone Inspired by Gibson Custom Kirk Hammett Les Paul Greeny guitar to plenty of fanfare and excitement in the comments section.

Hammett has discussed the Epiphone version of the guitar previously, saying to Guitarist earlier this year, “I guess I’m most excited about that Epiphone because it makes the Greeny mythology, the Greeny influence, the Greeny inspiration available to everyone around the world who was motivated to get it.”

And Gueikian first teased the guitar in May, as part of an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Instagram with fans, seemingly confirming that there would be an Epiphone Greeny.

And it looks like the arrival of the Epiphone Greeny is right on the horizon; in his most recent Instagram post, Cesar Gueikian shares a photo oh Kirk Hammett using the model onstage, with the caption: “The Day That Never Comes… is coming…”

The original Greeny has a rich and varied history. It was first owned by the late Fleetwood Mac founder and guitarist Peter Green, before Gary Moore used it with Thin Lizzy for three decades, and Hammett then took ownership. It’s known for its distinctive sound, too, which is caused by a neck pickup that’s installed on the reverse.