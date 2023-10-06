logo
1981 Gibson Les Paul Custom which belonged to Les Paul himself is up for sale on Reverb

Specs include an unorthodox maple fretboard, double-humbucker configuration and stopbar tailpiece.

1981 Gibson Les Paul Custom

Credit: Reverb

 

A 1981 Gibson Les Paul Custom that once belonged to Les Paul himself has been listed on Reverb.

The guitar – which currently boasts an asking price of £11,000/$13,953 – features a mahogany body, three-piece maple neck with a set neck design and unorthodox 22-fret maple fingerboard, as well as a stopbar tailpiece and a double-humbucker pickup configuration.

Further specs include a 24.75” scale length, 1.6875” nut width, 12” fretboard radius and a weight of 5.16kg.

Additionally, the guitar comes with a new unused black pickguard with the original cellophane still on.

1981 Gibson Les Paul Custom
Credit: Reverb

As Reverb explains, in the summer of 2012, this guitar, along with several other instruments and pieces of studio gear owned by Les Paul, were sold by auction house Julien’s. Other pieces of equipment in the lot included a 1951 Fender Nocaster, 1927 Gibson L-5, and a 16-track API console.

To find out more, or if you’re fortunate enough to be in a position to place a bid, head to Reverb.

1981 Gibson Les Paul Custom
Credit: Reverb

Reverb continues to be a bountiful place for those looking to get their hands on gear used by their heroes.

Back in July, Muse announced plans to sell a trove of their used gear on the online marketplace, featuring a collection of nearly 100 instruments, combo amps, effects pedals and more.

And back in June, Frank Iero of My Chemical Romance announced a similar sale, where he sold a plethora of used MCR equipment, including gear used on tour for the band’s seminal album, The Black Parade.

