1981 Gibson Les Paul Custom which belonged to Les Paul himself is up for sale on Reverb

A 1981 Gibson Les Paul Custom that once belonged to Les Paul himself has been listed on Reverb.

The guitar – which currently boasts an asking price of £11,000/$13,953 – features a mahogany body, three-piece maple neck with a set neck design and unorthodox 22-fret maple fingerboard, as well as a stopbar tailpiece and a double-humbucker pickup configuration.

Further specs include a 24.75” scale length, 1.6875” nut width, 12” fretboard radius and a weight of 5.16kg.

Additionally, the guitar comes with a new unused black pickguard with the original cellophane still on.

As Reverb explains, in the summer of 2012, this guitar, along with several other instruments and pieces of studio gear owned by Les Paul, were sold by auction house Julien’s. Other pieces of equipment in the lot included a 1951 Fender Nocaster, 1927 Gibson L-5, and a 16-track API console.

To find out more, or if you’re fortunate enough to be in a position to place a bid, head to Reverb.

