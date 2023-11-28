Organisation for retired people sponsoring Rolling Stones tour with early presale access for members

AARP, an American organisation which supports and empowers retired people, is sponsoring The Rolling Stones’ upcoming North American tour.

The run of shows is in support of their newly released record, Hackney Diamonds, and members of AARP will get access to presale tickets as part of the sponsorship.

AARP, formerly known as the American Association of Retired Persons, is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organisation “dedicated to empowering Americans 50 and older to choose how they live as they age.” It advocates for health security, financial stability and personal fulfilment.

The Daily Mail reports that a source close to frontman Mick Jagger says of the sponsorship, “Mick has always rebelled against ageing but everyone has embraced AARP sponsoring the upcoming tour. It’s a deal worth millions but it has also made everyone smile. The AARP logo is front and centre on all the advertising. Mick is finally ready to embrace the fact he’s a pensioner. In fact he’s proud of it,” they say.

Hackney Diamonds was released back in October this year. Most tracks on the record were recorded with Steve Jordan on percussion after drummer Charlie Watts passed away in 2021. However, two songs recorded with Watts back in 2019 feature on the record. On one of those two tracks, which is titled Live By The Sword, the band’s former bassist Bill Wyman is also featured.

Shortly following the album’s release, the band said they were already working on more new material. It was also reported that a documentary about the making of Hackney Diamonds was in the works.

AARP members get early access to the Hackney Diamonds tour tickets. Presale begins at 10 am local time on 29 November through 10 pm local time on 30 November while supplies last. There is an 8-ticket limit per person. Find out more at AARP.