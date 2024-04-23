“I want a holiday here!”: Why Brits are losing their minds over Adam Clayton’s garden

Plenty of rock stars have hobbies and interests that might be seen as surprising, whether it’s Blur bassist Alex James’ cheesemaking or Metallica frontman James Hetfield’s beekeeping.

It turns out that Adam Clayton of U2 is into gardening, too, and his own garden has been catching the eyes of Gardeners’ World viewers recently.

Yep, the bassist appeared on an episode of the long-running BBC show on Friday (19 April) to show off his Dublin garden. And, in fairness, it’s a truly impressive bit of land that’s been three decades in the making.

Clayton’s garden has a river running through it, over 4,000 trees, and even some islands located in the water. Of course, there’s plenty in the way of flowers – including hundreds of pink ones – and grasses, too, creating a safe haven for a lot of the local wildlife, and even a walled garden area.

In the episode, Clayton’s asked how his garden came about, and explains that he went to a boarding school over the field as a teenager and would see the river when he came over the field to smoke.

He continues, “We’re looking for somewhere to record The Joshua Tree, and our management pick this house and I’m going ‘Oh my goodness, this is one step over from my boarding school, how weird to come back here.’

“At the end of the recording, the owner said ‘Look, if any of the band want to buy the house, I’d be up to taking the cost of the rental off the house.’”

So, that’s what he did. And his garden seems to be pretty popular with viewers, too. One said, “Now I love Adam more. I want a holiday in his garden! Tomorrow I am going to name my rose plant. It will be called #AdamsRose.”

Another said, “I wish BBC Two had a like button. Exceptional Gardeners’ World tonight. Adam Clayton’s garden and story a revelation.”

This isn’t the first time he’s discussed his garden, however. Just over a year ago, he was in Country Life discussing his land. Make no mistake, the bassist really knows his stuff.

To watch the episode of Gardener’s World featuring Adam Clayton, head to BBC iPlayer.