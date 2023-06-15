It looks like we’re about to find out the identity of The Churnups, the mystery band on 2023’s Glastonbury lineup

Fans are keeping a watchful eye on the festival’s official live webcam for more info.

Glastonbury fans are convinced the festival is about the reveal the identities of mysterious band The Churnups.

The group, who nobody knows, were announced in the festival lineup alongside other famous acts, such as Guns N’ Roses, Lizzo and Arctic Monkeys, last month.

But fans are expecting the reveal any moment now after some spotted a strange poster reading, “Hey webcam!”this morning on the festival’s official live webcam on the BBC.

The Churnups are set to play the Pyramid Stage at 6:15pm on Friday, 23 June, right before Royal Blood.

Glasto will kick off next week from 21 June, but fans are convinced the mystery band will turn out to be the Foo Fighters in disguise, after Dave Grohl mentioned “churning up emotions” in a recent letter to fans.

It comes after Lauren Laverne also sparked speculation on her BBC 6 Music radio show this morning that an announcement was looming. Speaking about Foo Fighters and Glasto, she said: “Right now, a band who – will they be there, who knows? I wonder. But Here We Are is certainly the name of their new album.

“Foo Fighters on 6 Music, this is out on RCA… Getting all churned up, as they might post on their social media feed…”

Curious watchers are keeping a close eye on the webcam after Radiohead were revealed in a similar way back in 2017 when the band’s famous ‘bear face’ logo was being drawn in the grass.

However, viewers also think it might be a return of English rock band Pulp after they recently performed a run of shows in Bridlington.

Right now, the identity of The Churnups is anyone’s guess, but it looks like we’re about to find out…