Billy Joel wants to form a supergroup with John Mayer, Sting and Don Henley

What do John Mayer, Sting and Don Henley have in common? They’ve all been named as potential candidates for Billy Joel’s imaginary supergroup, for one.

The Piano Man, who’s currently on tour in the US, reveals in a new chat with Howard Stern that the thought of “putting together” his own band has, in fact, crossed his mind.

“Wouldn’t it have been great if George Harrison and Tom Petty had asked you to be in The Traveling Wilburys?” Stern mused. To which Joel replied: “I wanted to do something like that.”

“I thought about putting together a band: Me, Don Henley, and Sting, and maybe John Mayer on guitar.”

As for why the group did not materialise, the musician said: “Well, everybody’s busy… you always say to the other guys yeah I’ll see you on the road we’ll get together and you never do it.”

Joel added that he would work with musicians he has a friendly relationship with, like Sting. When asked about the possibility of having his buddy Paul McCartney on board though, the artist was quick to shut things down: “He was in the super-est group of all-time. I don’t have the nerve to do that,” Joel explained.

Macca’s former Beatles bandmate Ringo Starr, on the other hand, is welcome to join.

“He’s a great drummer,” Joel noted. “He doesn’t get the credit he deserves.”

Watch the full exchange below.

To see a list of Billy Joel’s upcoming tour dates, head to his official website.