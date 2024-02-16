logo
News

Billy Joel wants to form a supergroup with John Mayer, Sting and Don Henley

Ringo Starr is also welcome to join: “He doesn’t get the credit he deserves.”

Billy Joel, John Mayer, and Sting

Image: Getty Images

 
When you purchase through affiliate links on Guitar.com, you may contribute to our site through commissions. Learn more.

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

What do John Mayer, Sting and Don Henley have in common? They’ve all been named as potential candidates for Billy Joel’s imaginary supergroup, for one.

The Piano Man, who’s currently on tour in the US, reveals in a new chat with Howard Stern that the thought of “putting together” his own band has, in fact, crossed his mind.

“Wouldn’t it have been great if George Harrison and Tom Petty had asked you to be in The Traveling Wilburys?” Stern mused. To which Joel replied: “I wanted to do something like that.”

“I thought about putting together a band: Me, Don Henley, and Sting, and maybe John Mayer on guitar.”

As for why the group did not materialise, the musician said: “Well, everybody’s busy… you always say to the other guys yeah I’ll see you on the road we’ll get together and you never do it.”

Joel added that he would work with musicians he has a friendly relationship with, like Sting. When asked about the possibility of having his buddy Paul McCartney on board though, the artist was quick to shut things down: “He was in the super-est group of all-time. I don’t have the nerve to do that,” Joel explained.

Macca’s former Beatles bandmate Ringo Starr, on the other hand, is welcome to join.

“He’s a great drummer,” Joel noted. “He doesn’t get the credit he deserves.”

Watch the full exchange below.

To see a list of Billy Joel’s upcoming tour dates, head to his official website.

Related Artists

John MayerSting

Related Tags

#Artist

Trending Now

1

Laura Jane Grace on the “true measure of a guitar’s worth” and her new solo album

2

Squirrel Flower on why dynamics matter: “I don’t like guitar music that’s just loud the whole time”

3

The Gear Used by Jimmy Page on ‘Led Zeppelin II’

4

Boss IR-2 review: A truly versatile workhorse that keeps up with pedals twice its price

Guitar.com Originals

60 Seconds

60 Seconds

All you need to know about essential guitar gear in 60s - no filler, just the important stuff.

Latest : 60 Seconds S1E17: Hudson Electronics Broadcast AP-II

Watch Now
All Episodes
My Guitars & Me

My Guitars & Me

We chat with artists globally about their favorite guitars and the stories they hold.

Latest : My Guitars & Me S1E6: Corey Taylor

Watch Now
All Episodes
Guitar Shopping

Guitar Shopping

We take the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores for a bit of retail therapy…

Latest : Guitar Shopping S1E6: Alfie Templeman

Watch Now
All Episodes
Stay Tuned...

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon - subscribe to always be in the know!

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The world’s leading authority and resource for all things guitar.

© 2024 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.