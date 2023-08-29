“We are finally here”: Blink-182 confirm that their new album is imminent 

Blink-182 guitarist Tom DeLonge has confirmed that the band’s new album is imminent, and the trio have also shared a teaser video encouraging fans to “stay tuned”.

The forthcoming record will mark the band’s first album with DeLonge back in the lineup. He re-joined in October of 2022 after nearly 10 years apart from remaining original members Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker.

When it was announced that DeLonge had re-joined Blink last year, the band released their first single of the new era, titled Edging. Aside from other Blink news such as the relaunch of DeLonge’s signature Stratocaster with Fender and the band’s world tour, any news of further music release dates have been non-existent for the last year.

In a video shared on YouTube on 28 August, an acoustic guitar accompanies clips of the band up to their usual antics on and off stage. At the end, text reads “Stay Tuned”:

DeLonge posted on X (formerly Twitter) over the weekend, where he wrote: “blink-182 music video(s) and album are only weeks (days) away. We are finally here.” Bassist Mark Hoppus has also shared on the band’s discord, “Last night I walked through Hyde Park [in London] listening to the new album and got so hyped.”

Amid the release of his signature model earlier this August, DeLonge spoke to Fender, where he said of the band: “You know, we came from broken homes. We came from broken families. So we wanted to viciously attack with happiness, and humour, and energy, and speed. And so it was very much like forcing happiness with brute strength, you know? And that’s what the band’s always been about.”

Also in the interview, DeLonge said of the highly-anticipated release :“I think our album coming out is probably our best album we’ve ever made.”

Keep your eyes on the official Blink-182 website for further information when available, and of course check back on Guitar.com, too.