logo
News

“All these police cars pull up, and I’m like: ‘Okay, I guess we’re going to jail’”: Brian Fallon recalls the hilarious moment he became friends with Bruce Springsteen

“Literally five minutes later we’re on stage doing The ’59 Sound with Bruce Springsteen in this tent at Glastonbury.”

brian-fallon-bruce-springsteen@2000x1500

Image: Andy Sheppard/Redferns

 

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

Brian Fallon has revealed the hilarious moment he became friends with Bruce Springsteen.

In an interview with Classic Rock, the American singer-songwriter and Gaslight Anthem frontman explains how it went down:

“We’re in our trailer at Glastonbury, like five minutes before we’re due to go on stage, and suddenly all these police cars pull up. I’m like: ‘Okay, I guess we’re going to jail’.

“So I go outside and see Bruce Springsteen walking towards me in his sunglasses,” he continues, “and he goes: ‘Hey, can I play your song with you?’ So literally five minutes later we’re on stage doing The ’59 Sound with Bruce Springsteen in this tent at Glastonbury.

“It got even crazier that night because I went out and sang a song [No Surrender] with him during his headlining set in front of 90,000 people. Beforehand I was like: ‘I’m gonna throw up’, I was so nervous.”

While this was the moment that Fallon says they became buddies, it wasn’t the first time they had met.

“The first time I met him was really quick at a benefit show in Redbank, New Jersey,” Fallon explains. “It was just a real quick ‘Hi’ and a handshake, and that was it. Even then I lost my mind. I was freaking out inside.”

In more Bruce Springsteen news, the state of New Jersey recently declared that 23 September is Bruce Springsteen day.

“Bruce Springsteen is one of the most recognisable, iconic and influential musicians – and New Jerseyans – of all time.” Governor Phil Murphy announced at the inaugural American Music Honors back in April.

“It is important that we recognise Bruce for all he has done and will continue to do, from giving us the gift of his music to lending his time to the causes close to his heart, including making the Archives and Center for American Music a repository that will inspire tomorrow’s songwriters and singers. We thank him for showing the world what it means to live our New Jersey values.”

Related Artists

Brian FallonBruce Springsteen

Related Tags

#Artist

Trending Now

1

Closing the chapter on Guitar Tales: A farewell from Deo Salvator

2

Fender Palomino Vintage review – a timely reminder of Fender’s acoustic heritage

3

“We’re a very loud band. The energy from that contributes to the way we play” How Dusk blend punk and Americana to create a three-guitar barnburner

4

“We can scream and wail to show rage, and also create these beautiful harmonies that show solidarity and love”: HAWXX on the pure catharsis of metal

Guitar.com Originals

Guitar Shopping

Guitar Shopping

We take the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores for a bit of retail therapy…

Latest : Guitar Shopping S1E3: Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram

Watch Now
All Episodes
My Guitars & Me

My Guitars & Me

We chat with artists globally about their favorite guitars and the stories they hold.

Latest : My Guitars & Me S1E2: Jared James Nichols

Watch Now
All Episodes
60 Seconds

60 Seconds

All you need to know about essential guitar gear in 60s - no filler, just the important stuff.

Latest : 60 Seconds S1E7: Crazy Tube Circuits Sidekick Jr

Watch Now
All Episodes
Stay Tuned...

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon - subscribe to always be in the know!

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The destination for all things guitar.

© 2023 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.