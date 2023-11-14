“All these police cars pull up, and I’m like: ‘Okay, I guess we’re going to jail’”: Brian Fallon recalls the hilarious moment he became friends with Bruce Springsteen

Brian Fallon has revealed the hilarious moment he became friends with Bruce Springsteen.

In an interview with Classic Rock, the American singer-songwriter and Gaslight Anthem frontman explains how it went down:

“We’re in our trailer at Glastonbury, like five minutes before we’re due to go on stage, and suddenly all these police cars pull up. I’m like: ‘Okay, I guess we’re going to jail’.

“So I go outside and see Bruce Springsteen walking towards me in his sunglasses,” he continues, “and he goes: ‘Hey, can I play your song with you?’ So literally five minutes later we’re on stage doing The ’59 Sound with Bruce Springsteen in this tent at Glastonbury.

“It got even crazier that night because I went out and sang a song [No Surrender] with him during his headlining set in front of 90,000 people. Beforehand I was like: ‘I’m gonna throw up’, I was so nervous.”

While this was the moment that Fallon says they became buddies, it wasn’t the first time they had met.

“The first time I met him was really quick at a benefit show in Redbank, New Jersey,” Fallon explains. “It was just a real quick ‘Hi’ and a handshake, and that was it. Even then I lost my mind. I was freaking out inside.”

In more Bruce Springsteen news, the state of New Jersey recently declared that 23 September is Bruce Springsteen day.

“Bruce Springsteen is one of the most recognisable, iconic and influential musicians – and New Jerseyans – of all time.” Governor Phil Murphy announced at the inaugural American Music Honors back in April.

“It is important that we recognise Bruce for all he has done and will continue to do, from giving us the gift of his music to lending his time to the causes close to his heart, including making the Archives and Center for American Music a repository that will inspire tomorrow’s songwriters and singers. We thank him for showing the world what it means to live our New Jersey values.”