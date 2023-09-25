logo
News

“I wanna stay relevant”: Carlos Santana says one of his dream collaborations is Taylor Swift

The guitarist has already worked with artists such as Shakira and Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger.

[L-R] Carlos Santana and Taylor Swift

Credit: Getty Images

 

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

Carlos Santana has selected some of his dream collaborations, and the list of names might just surprise you.

The guitarist reeled off a list of artists from a diverse range of genres, citing his reason as wanting to “stay relevant” and not just be a “ghost in a jukebox.”

Santana revealed his ideal collaborations during an interview surrounding the release of CARLOS: The Santana Journey – a new documentary film about his life and career.

The film, which was released on 23 September, shares new interviews with Santana and his family alongside never-before-seen archival footage including home video recordings, concert footage, and behind- the-scenes moments.

Speaking to Reuters, he is asked who he’d like to collaborate with going forward: “Well, definitely Taylor Swift, Adele, Beyonce, Metallica, AC/DC, U2. Of course, Eric Clapton. I’d like to enter into the music of the youngsters, you know? Whether it’s rap like Jay-Z. I wanna stay relevant – I don’t wanna be a ghost in a jukebox,” he says.

Santana has already worked with an array of artists, from Shakira to Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger, so his openness to collaborate with artists of the pop genre may not come as a surprise to some.

Since re-releasing her albums to reinstate ownership over her music, Swift has collaborated with a number of artists too, including HAIM, Hayley Williams, Fall Out Boy, Marcus Mumford and many more. Her successful global Eras tour currently remains ongoing.

Throughout late 2023 and across 2024, Santana is due to continue his residency show, An Intimate Evening with Santana: Greatest Hits Live: Presented by SiriusXM, at House Of Blues in Las Vegas. The residency is going into its 12th year.

Find out more via Carlos Santana’s official website.

Related Artists

Carlos SantanaTaylor Swift

Related Tags

#Artist

Guitar.com Originals

My Guitars & Me

We chat with artists globally about their favorite guitars and the stories they hold.

Latest: S1 E01 Miles Kane

Watch Now
All Episodes

Guitar Shopping

We take the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores for a bit of retail therapy…

Latest: S1 E01 Bartees Strange

Watch Now
All Episodes

60 Seconds

All you need to know about essential guitar gear in 60s - no filler, just the important stuff.

Latest: Fender Tone Master Princeton Reverb

Watch Now
All Episodes

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon - subscribe to always be in the know!

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The destination for all things guitar.

© 2023 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.