“I wanna stay relevant”: Carlos Santana says one of his dream collaborations is Taylor Swift

Carlos Santana has selected some of his dream collaborations, and the list of names might just surprise you.

The guitarist reeled off a list of artists from a diverse range of genres, citing his reason as wanting to “stay relevant” and not just be a “ghost in a jukebox.”

Santana revealed his ideal collaborations during an interview surrounding the release of CARLOS: The Santana Journey – a new documentary film about his life and career.

The film, which was released on 23 September, shares new interviews with Santana and his family alongside never-before-seen archival footage including home video recordings, concert footage, and behind- the-scenes moments.

Speaking to Reuters, he is asked who he’d like to collaborate with going forward: “Well, definitely Taylor Swift, Adele, Beyonce, Metallica, AC/DC, U2. Of course, Eric Clapton. I’d like to enter into the music of the youngsters, you know? Whether it’s rap like Jay-Z. I wanna stay relevant – I don’t wanna be a ghost in a jukebox,” he says.

Santana has already worked with an array of artists, from Shakira to Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger, so his openness to collaborate with artists of the pop genre may not come as a surprise to some.

Since re-releasing her albums to reinstate ownership over her music, Swift has collaborated with a number of artists too, including HAIM, Hayley Williams, Fall Out Boy, Marcus Mumford and many more. Her successful global Eras tour currently remains ongoing.

Throughout late 2023 and across 2024, Santana is due to continue his residency show, An Intimate Evening with Santana: Greatest Hits Live: Presented by SiriusXM, at House Of Blues in Las Vegas. The residency is going into its 12th year.

Find out more via Carlos Santana’s official website.