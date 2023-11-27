logo
News

David Ellefson says he had no “fears” leaving Megadeth the second time: “I’ve been here before”

“In 2002 when the group broke up, I was like ‘Oh shit. Now what am I going to do?’”

David Ellefson performing

Image: DeFodi Images / Getty Images

 

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

Former Megadeth bassist David Ellefson has said unlike the first time round, he had no “fears” leaving the band in 2021.

In a recent interview with Tulsa Music Stream, Ellefson speaks about the “newfound liberty” he’s experiencing in the current phase of his career, saying “I’ve been here before – not playing in Megadeth.”

“I think one of the fears is ‘What am I going to do? Where am I going to go?’ And honestly, I didn’t have that this time. 20 years ago I did,” the bassist explains. “In 2002 when the group broke up, I was like ‘Oh shit. Now what am I going to do?'”

“Now at this point having done the Big 4, having won the Grammy [Megadeth won “Best Metal Performance” for Dystopia at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards] — you did all these big things. The legacy is secure. It’s cemented. My participation in that is forever emboldened into the ‘flames of heavy metal’, if you will.”

“Now it’s kind of just sort of enjoying life,” Ellefson continues. “I don’t even play music every day. It’s hard for me to go to the beach and goof off for too long but I’m starting to just kind of relax into that.”

The musician also teases that “There’s other things I could do that don’t always have to be musically related either”, though he soon clarifies: “I say that as I was just practising some songs, playing bass before the interview.”

Check out the full episode below.

In other news, Ellefson and fellow ex-Megadeth member Jeff Young are forming another new band and have recruited a singer whom they will be releasing original music with.

The two also play in Kings Of Thrash alongside vocalist Chaz Leon and drummer Fred Aching where they perform classic Megadeth tracks, but their new band will see the trio partner up with a new singer to make all-new music.

Related Artists

David EllefsonMegadeth

Related Tags

#Artist#Rock

Trending Now

1

Why the Guild Starfire is the semi-hollow guitar for every player

2

Fender Vintera II ‘50s Jazzmaster – is this the best Jazzmaster Fender has made in the last decade?

3

John Mayer on his Martin signature models “Guitars should continue to echo the design elements of the world around them”

4

Flattley DG Fuzz review: A top-quality noise machine that offers a different kind of control

Guitar.com Originals

Guitar Shopping

Guitar Shopping

We take the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores for a bit of retail therapy…

Latest : Guitar Shopping S1E4: Black Pumas’ Adrian Quesada

Watch Now
All Episodes
60 Seconds

60 Seconds

All you need to know about essential guitar gear in 60s - no filler, just the important stuff.

Latest : 60 Seconds S1E8: Electro-Harmonix Pico Deep Freeze

Watch Now
All Episodes
My Guitars & Me

My Guitars & Me

We chat with artists globally about their favorite guitars and the stories they hold.

Latest : My Guitars & Me S1E3: Sophie Lloyd

Watch Now
All Episodes
Stay Tuned...

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon - subscribe to always be in the know!

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The destination for all things guitar.

© 2023 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.