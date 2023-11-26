Generally speaking, the bargains you see on Black Friday, Cyber Weekend and Cyber Monday are usually on older products that retailers are maybe trying to shift from their inventory – but very occasionally you’ll also find some sick deals on the hottest new products of the year, and that’s exactly what we’ve found for you today.

Universal Audio Del-Verb

Universal Audio’s ‘Ambience companion’ fuses both delay and reverb into one extremely compelling package – and with two effects in one, it’s worth the hassle of the large enclosure.

Guitar.com verdict: Distilling the best bits of two other UAFX pedals into one simple unit, the Del-Verb makes so much sense for ambient soundscapers. 9/10

Boss DS-1W

The Waza Craft version of Boss’s most iconic pedal manages to do something really impressive – it takes something that’s ubiquoitous and makes it exciting again.

Guitar.com verdict: A DS-1 for people who don’t like DS-1s. The custom mode takes an oft-dismissed pedal and makes the DS-1 Waza into a bona fide boutique dirt beater. 9/10

MXR Duke of Tone

The AnalogMan King Of Tone is second only to the Klon Centaur in the hard-to-find tonal nirvana stakes, but the tone at least is no longer hard to find, thanks to this seriously impressive tie-up with MXR.

Guitar.com verdict: An exceptional recreation of one of the greatest boutique dirt pedals of all time – believe the hype, this is as close to the real deal as anyone could have hoped. 10/10

Catalinbread STS-88

88 by name and 1988 by nature, the Catalinbread STS-88 throws things all the way back to a time of gated snares and loads of dry ice by pairing flanger and reverb for huge retro fun. 9/10

Guitar.com verdict: A fine and flexible flanger finds its perfect partner in cavernous reverb, and the result is instant ambient swirliness.

Walrus Audio Slöer

Building on the impressive resumes of the Slö and Slötva, the Slöer might very well be the ultimate ambient reverb pedal – soundscapers, you’ll just need to plug in and wig out.

Guitar.com verdict: Walrus Audio has taken the Slö’s blueprint to new frontiers of inspiration here; if you’re looking to immerse yourself in ambient and experimental reverb, this could be your final destination.

