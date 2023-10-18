Ed Sheeran’s company made £10 million less in revenue in 2022 than 2021

Ed Sheeran’s yearly earnings have been revealed, and it shows that his company lost a whopping £10 million from 2021 to 2022.

According to a document sent to Companies House on 29 September, the earnings for his company, Ed Sheeran Limited, went from an annual turnover of £34,161,875 in 2021 to £23,686,165 in 2022.

It’s safe to say that the singer-songwriter is still very much in the green, making an impressive £13 million profit after tax.

Intriguingly, according to Setlist.fm, Sheeran played more shows in 2022 than in 2021 – 78 in 2022 and 48 in 2021 – which would imply greater earnings. However, balancing out the equation is likely record sales; Sheeran didn’t release an album in 2022, but released = in 2021, which sold 1.3 million copies, becoming the fifth best-selling album of that year.

The Suffolk-born singer and guitarist has also battled several lawsuits in recent years. One happened in late 2022 when he was sued for $100 million over supposed song similarity with Marvin Gaye’s Let’s Get It On.

Two other artists also sued Sheeran in 2022 for copyright infringement over Shape of You, in which he won £900,000 in legal costs.

While he won all the lawsuits in question and still appeared on The Times 2023 Rich List with a modest £300 million in the bank, he has since discussed it left a mark on his mental health. “I was spiralling through fear, depression and anxiety,” he wrote on Instagram. “I felt like I was drowning, head below the surface, looking up but not being able to break through for air.”

Not to mention that the time he has spent on those lawsuits understandably took him away from focusing on his work and producing more music.

The government documents also state that as of 29 September 2023, the company had a total value of £33,956,143, which is a decrease of almost £5 million from 2022. However considering that he has just released a brand new album, Autumn Variations, there is strong reason to believe that he will financially recover.