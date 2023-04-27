Line 6 issues update to its Helix collection – including more amp, cab and effects options

The 3.60 update will likely please fans of John Mayer, Robben Ford and Joe Bonamassa.

Line 6 has added Dumble-style tones to its Helix multi-effects and amp modellers in its latest update.

The update, which is free to download, altogether includes three new amps, two effects and nine electric guitar and bass guitar cabs.

One of the three new amps included is the Grammatico GSG model – which is based on the 1980 Grammatico GSG100 – and you’ll access new effects named the Dark Dove Fuzz and the Triple Rotary, the latter of which is inspired by the Yamaha RA-200.

Each new update can be used with Line 6’s Helix Floor, Rack, LT, Effects, Stomp and Stomp XL units, as well as the Native plugin.

It’s the first update since last November’s 3.50, which included 24 new cabs, five amps, seven effects and other additional features.

Chief Product Design Architect Eric Klein told Guitar World: “We are delighted that the Helix 3.60 update brings the Grammatico GSG100 to Helix and HX processors, along with additional new amps, new effects, and a host of new cabs running on the new IR-based cab engine we introduced in the 3.50 update.

“This is the 17th free update we’ve offered since Helix debuted, continuing our unwavering support for our community of Helix and HX users.”

You can access more information about the update via Line 6 here.