Eric Clapton announces UK and Ireland tour for 2024

The guitar icon will play six dates in total, finishing with two back-to-back dates at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

Eric Clapton has announced several new tour dates for 2024, and this time, fans outside of London will get a chance to catch the guitarist live on stage.

Clapton’s limited run of UK and Ireland shows will see him playing a total of six dates, kicking off first at Newcastle’s Utilita Arena on 9 May next year.

The musician will also be making stops in Liverpool, Birmingham, and Dublin, before wrapping up the tour with a two-night show at London’s Royal Albert Hall. The upcoming tour also marks the first time the former Yardbirds rocker is playing a solo gig outside of London since 2015, so grab your tickets early.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, 9 June at 10am, online and by phone from venue box offices (except Newcastle, which is online only) and bookingsdirect.com. There will be no counter sales.

Meanwhile, tickets for Dublin will be available at ticketmaster.ie.

Check out the full list of dates below.

9 May 2024 (Thursday) – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

11 May 2024 (Saturday) – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

13 May 2024 (Monday) – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

16 May 2024 (Thursday) – Dublin, 3Arena

20 May 2024 (Monday) – London, Royal Albert Hall

21 May 2024 (Tuesday) – London, Royal Albert Hall

Last month, Clapton released a cover of Moon River, featuring the late guitar legend Jeff Beck. The track – originally performed by Audrey Hepburn in the iconic 1961 film Breakfast at Tiffany’s — was recorded not long before Beck passed away earlier this year.

Back in April, it was announced that Eric Clapton’s Crossroads Guitar Festival would be returning for the first time after a 3-year hiatus, with a star-studded lineup of more than 40 artists.

The bill for the festival – set to take place on 23 and 24 September at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles – features Joe Bonamassa, ZZ Top, Gary Clark Jr., H.E.R., Vince Gill, Buddy Guy, Santana, and Clapton himself, to name a mere few.