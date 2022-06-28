“Stop bullshittin’”, FFDP’s Chris Kael tells artists who threaten to leave the US

Five Finger Death Punch‘s Chris Kael has called bullshit on artists and celebrities who threaten to leave the United States as a form of protest.

“No one cares about anything enough to pack up and move out of the country,” the bassist tweeted on Monday (27 June).

“It’s easy to say onstage, on TV and on social media; but, when’s the last time you actually packed your bags for anything longer than a brief vacation and a quick return home? Stop bullshittin’ #USA.”

While he did not namedrop anyone, Kael’s tweet came just days after Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong made headlines for telling the audience during his UK tour that he is “renouncing” his US citizenship following the Supreme Court’s decision to repeal Roe v. Wade.

“Fuck America. I’m fucking renouncing my citizenship. I’m fucking coming here. There’s just too much fucking stupid in the world to go back to that miserable fucking excuse for a country,” said Armstrong (24 June).

He added: “Oh, I’m not kidding. You’re going to get a lot of me in the coming days.”

Armstrong is not the only one with something to say about recent events.

Many artists have taken to the internet to voice their frustrations over the assault on abortion access, with some making use of their stage at the recent Glastonbury festival in the UK to bring attention to the issue before the crowds.

Phoebe Bridgers, Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo all condemned the ruling during their show, with Rodrigo dedicating a cover of Lily Allen’s Fuck You to five Justices specifically: Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett, Brett Kavanaugh.