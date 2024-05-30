“I’m definitely up for it, to finish the whole thing off”: Geezer Butler and Ozzy Osbourne have “agreed” to one final Black Sabbath show

The subject of a Black Sabbath reunion – even just for a single farewell show – has been up in the air for some time now, owing partly to the condition of Ozzy Osbourne’s health.

Despite his health troubles – which include Parkinson’s disease, with which he was diagnosed in 2003 – Ozzy revealed earlier this year that he was keen to “say goodbye properly” with two final shows in his hometown of Birmingham, England, though we haven’t heard any further update as of May.

And that announcement came after Ozzy shared his retirement from touring in 2023, calling it “one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to share with my loyal fans”.

Now, in a new interview with SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk, former Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler says he’s been in contact with his former bandmate Ozzy “every day”, and touches on the subject of a potential reunion show.

“Of course there’s an interest [on my part to do it], but there’s a big ‘but’ – you’d have to speak to Bill about it. Everybody wants to do it [but I don’t know if he is] capable [of pulling it off],” he says, [via Blabbermouth].

Butler is well aware of the age of his former bandmates, and concedes that drummer Bill Ward would have a hard time keeping up, either with a reunion show or some kind of recording project. “I mean, the way technical things happen these days, maybe a couple of songs, but who knows?” he says.

“There wouldn’t be any travelling involved. We wouldn’t be actually all in the studio at the same time together. So it could be done that way – maybe.”

Touching on Ozzy’s recent comments about a final show or two in Aston, Birmingham, Butler says: “Ozzy was hoping to finish it all off next year back in Aston, at the Aston Villa [football stadium]. I’m definitely up for it, to finish the whole thing off.”

“I’d love to do it. I’d absolutely love to do it,” he later adds.

He reiterates, though, that such an event is a way off actually being agreed on, adding: “Me and Ozzy have agreed, but I’m not sure about anybody else.” Butler says he and Ozzy have been in contact “every day practically” since the latter’s latest health problems.

“There was a lot of miscommunication [before],” he says. “He didn’t think I was asking about his health ‘cause I know he’s been going through a lot of health problems, and I was sending all these messages to him and they weren’t being passed on to him. So he thought I was just ignoring him.

“And then the weird way I had to go through Sabbath’s accountant to tell Ozzy I’d sent him all these things. ‘Cause he did this thing in Rolling Stone saying that I hadn’t been in touch with him about his health. So I went through the accountant, and he got in touch with Ozzy and said, ‘He’s just been sending you stuff. He wants to talk to you.’ And we’ve been fine since that.”