Gibson partners with Jimmy Page for series of signature models – and first up is his famous double neck guitar

Gibson has just announced a new signature guitar partnership with Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page. The collaboration will seemingly introduce multiple signature models, with a Custom Shop recreation of his 1971 Gibson EDS-1275 double neck up first.

Further details on when the model is set to launch are yet to be made available, and it is not yet confirmed what other models will be coming next. Potentially, we may see some recreations of Page’s Les Paul models.

As per Guitar World, the announcement was made at the launch of the brand’s new retail space, the Gibson Garage London. It is reported that to craft the model, Page’s own model was measured with 3D scanning technology and a process likened to “almost taking MRI of the guitar”. The Gibson team also reportedly visited Page at his London home to study the instrument.

In a statement shared online by Gibson, Page says, “When I met with Cesar [Gueikian, Gibson CEO] and he explained what the future of Gibson looked like, I knew I needed to be involved.

“There is a spirit in the place; after seeing the people working at the factories and getting a connection with them, I knew that picking up that Les Paul Custom and the Doubleneck all those years ago was certainly the right decision.”

Page took the double neck model’s fame to a whole new level, particularly for its use when recording and often performing the band’s iconic Stairway To Heaven. His original model was custom-made to recreate a 1963 version of the double neck, which had been discontinued by the time he wanted one.

Check back on Guitar.com for more updates on the launch as soon as we get them. You can also head over to Gibson and sign up for alerts.