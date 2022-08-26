Gibson Publishing launches Slash coffee table book exploring his guitars as first title

Gibson Publishing has launched its first-ever title, a coffee table book titled The Collection: Slash.

The Collection: Slash will explore the instruments the guitar icon has used throughout his career and will be published in two hardcover editions, Custom and Deluxe.

The book contains over 300 pages, and is accompanied by photos of Slash’s guitar collection shot by the Gibson team and rock photographer Ross Halfin as well as new interviews with Slash himself.

The Collection: Slash Custom edition is hand-signed by Slash and is limited to 500 copies worldwide. It comes with a deluxe clamshell box with premium case candy, as well as an Axe Heaven® Appetite Les Paul miniature, an exclusive Slash bandana, a guitar pick tin with Dunlop® guitar picks, a cover poster, four guitar art prints, and a certificate of authenticity.

The Deluxe edition comes in a Les Paul slipcase and includes a cover poster, four guitar art prints, and a certificate of authenticity. The initial print run of the Deluxe edition is hand-signed by Slash and is limited to 1,000 copies worldwide.

Orders can be made on Gibson’s website.

“It’s been a blast working with Gibson to create a platform for me to talk about my favourite thing, guitars”, Slash said of the book in a press statement shared with Guitar.com. “This book is a great exposé of all the great guitars I’ve collected over many years.”

Gibson has also launched an episode of its The Collection interview series featuring Slash to mark the launch of the book. Slash discusses his collection of around 400 instruments with host Mark Agnesi, including his holy grail vintage pieces to prototype Gibson signature models and more.

Slash made an appearance at a lesser-known guitar shop in the small town of Morecambe in Lancashire in July this year, where he purchased an unknown guitar. Once receiving the purchase, the musician once again contacted Promenade Music, thanking the employees for their service and stating that he wished he knew about the store when recently embarking on his tour of the UK with Guns N’ Roses.

The exact model bought still remains a mystery, but fans on social media have speculated that the order may have been a pedal steel guitar.