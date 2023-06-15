Noel Gallagher on songs he’s co-written with The Black Keys: “I’ve gotta tell you, they’re f***ing amazing”

The former Oasis man has written three songs with the duo so far.

Noel Gallagher says the songs he’s co-written with Ohio rock duo The Black Keys are “fucking amazing”.

The Black Keys – which features frontman Dan Auerbach and drummer Patrick Carney – are currently working on their 12th studio album, and followup to 2022’s Dropout Boogie. The record is expected to land in 2024.

While it hasn’t been explicitly stated where the Gallagher/Keys songs will fit – whether they’ll be on the new Black Keys album or exist as a separate project – Gallagher tells Rolling Stone in a new interview that he met the duo in London recently for a recording session.

“We did a week in the studio in London and wrote three songs and I’ve gotta tell you, they’re fucking amazing,” he says.

The former Oasis man was recently praised by The Black Keys, too. Speaking to NME, Carney reflected on their experience of working with Gallagher.

“There are just so many different collaborations but there’s a thread through it with Dan and I filtering everything. It just feels really fucking amazing,” says Carney. “We were referring to him [Noel] as ‘The Chord Lord’ because he’s just a perfectionist with it.”

However, when it comes to his brother Liam, who has a notoriously rocky relationship with Noel, Carney seems equally as adoring.

“Dan and I are big fans of him and Liam,” he continues. “Actually, the Liam song Everything’s Electric is why we decided to work with [Greg] Kurstin [who produced the track].”

However, in the Rolling Stone interview, Noel Gallagher still comes across vexed by his brother’s efforts to do an Oasis reunion: “I’ve put it out there that if Liam really wants to do it, he should fucking call me, and he hasn’t called me, so I’m just assuming that he doesn’t want it either. Well, I know for a fact he doesn’t want it either, but he likes to paint this picture of, you know… ‘I’m [gonna] go and do it now for you fans. I love you.’

“It’s like, well, fucking call me then. And he hasn’t called me. And until he does, it’s fucking going nowhere.”