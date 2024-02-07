logo
Grateful Dead have now had 59 Top 40 albums

The band’s recently released Dave’s Picks, Volume 49 marks their 59th album to enter the Top 40 charts.

Grateful Dead

Image: Clayton Call / Getty Images

 

Grateful Dead have broken the record for the most Top 40 albums to chart on the Billboard 200. With the band’s new archival release Dave’s Picks, Volume 49 debuting at No. 25 on this week’s chart, the Grateful Dead now have a total of 59 albums in the Top 40, surpassing the likes of Elvis Presley and Frank Sinatra, who were previously tied at 58 albums apiece.

Most of the band’s appearances on the Top 40 chart occurred well after they disbanded following Jerry Garcia’s passing in 1995. According to Billboard, 41 out of the group’s 59 entries into the Top 40 happened since 2012, thanks to the popularity of the series of archival albums curated by David Lemieux aka Dave’s Picks.

Meanwhile, Grateful Dead offshoot Dead & Company recently confirmed that they will play a residency at the Las Vegas Sphere in 2024.

The group, featuring Grateful Dead legends Bob Weir and Mickey Hart alongside John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge, Jeff Chimenti and Jay Lane, will play at least 15 shows this spring, Rolling Stone confirmed.

“In 2023, Dead & Company played their final tour,” the band said in a teaser announcing the residency. “But there are other ways to make sure the music never stops.”

In 2022, the band announced what was to be their “final tour” in 2023, with Mayer stating: “As we put the finishing touches on booking venues, and understanding that word travels fast, we wanted to be the first to let you know that Dead & Company will be hitting the road next summer for what will be our final tour.”

“Stay tuned for a full list of dates for what will surely be an exciting, celebratory, and heartfelt last run of shows.”

For a full list of dates, head to Dead & Company’s official website.

