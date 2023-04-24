Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong just gave a signature Gibson BJA Les Paul Junior to six lucky kids

Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong has given away a signature Gibson BJA Les Paul Junior to six very lucky kids in Oakland, California.

The frontman and guitarist teamed up with Oakland Guitars last weekend, announcing “Free BJA Jr’s for the first six kids under 16 years of age to come into Oakland Guitars. Starting right now!” via the music store’s Instagram account.

The guitar is limited to one per family and has since been snapped up by six aspiring guitarists who — might we just say — are having the best day ever.

Check out the cool moment below.

Released just last month, Billie’s latest Les Paul Junior signature model is designed for punk and rock players seeking “great tone with no frills”. The guitar sports a mahogany neck with Armstrong’s custom SlimTaper profile, rosewood fretboard, Graph Tech nut, and a truss rod cover with the singer’s signature. It also comes with a P-90 DC Dogear pickup that sets it apart from Armstrong’s 2018 signature LP Junior.

“The single cut 50’s Les Paul Jr has been the root of my guitar tone for over 20 years,” Armstrong says of the instrument. “Ever since I bought ‘Floyd’ my 1956 Sunburst Jr, in the early 2000’s I have been addicted. It’s a simple, raw, and powerful guitar that has a sound that just can’t be beat! Plug it straight into any tube amp, crank it and it will roar!“

The Gibson BJA Les Paul Junior currently retails for $2,199.