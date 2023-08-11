“They’re very serious as far as their regimens go”: Greta Van Fleet’s Sam Kiszka shares key takeaways from Metallica tour

“If that’s something we wanna be doing when we’re that age, I think that that’s a pretty great standard to set to.”

Greta Van Fleet bassist Sam Kiszka has shared some of his key takeaways from touring with Metallica, who have been in the business for more than 40 years.

Kiszka – whose band is currently supporting Metallica on their M72 World Tour, tells Q104.3 that it’s “fascinating” watching the thrash metal veterans go about their routine on a daily basis.

“I think that a really big one that’s kind of developed over the past few years, kind of post-pandemic, has been our relationship with Metallica,” he says. “What those lads do, filling up stadiums… They’ve had a lot of consistency and they have a lot of passion for what they do and they take it very seriously.”

“And it’s very fascinating to watch this group of people who have dedicated their entire life to doing what they do and doing it really well.”

The bassist adds: “It’s a lot of work, but they make it look easy. Lars [Ulrich] was telling us that he really enjoys listening to Daniel’s [Wagner, GVF drummer] drum solo when he’s getting his massage to loosen up before the show, and then he goes into his practice room and kind of jams out a little bit.”

“They’re very serious as far as their regimens go, and they eat the same things every day and they’re right down to it. And, you know, if that’s something we wanna be doing when we’re that age, I think that that’s a pretty great standard to set to.”

In other news, Greta Van Fleet’s third full studio album Starcatcher is now out. Describing the record as their most “fun” one yet, Jake Kiszka told Guitar: “We were in the studio for like a month, we cut most of the record and it was all live and then Dave [producer] would be like, ‘Hey I’m moving to Savannah, you guys should come down and finish the record in Georgia!’”

“So we went down to sunny Savannah, Georgia and hung out on Tybee beach in the bars with these art students, and then went to the studio. It was really just like an absolute blast, and I feel like the energy kinda translated to the album.”

You can get tickets to Metallica’s ongoing M72 World Tour at their official website.