Noel Gallagher says he’d “f**king pay” to be in a supergroup with the surviving Beatles

Let it be known that Noel Gallagher would “fucking pay” to be in a supergroup with surviving Beatles Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr.

READ MORE: Liam Gallagher closes intimate live show with a Jimi Hendrix classic

The former Oasis man, who’s currently on tour as Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, told the Daily Mirror that while he isn’t sure if he would start one, he’d “definitely join a supergroup”.

“Who would I like to be in a supergroup with? I could be in a band with [Paul] Weller and I could be in a band with Johnny [Marr], easily. Playing the bass… Ringo and Macca would be fucking great,” Gallagher said.

“Imagine being in a band with Ringo and Macca. Who’s singing? Everyone,” he added. “I’d fucking pay to be in it. Get me [promoter] Harvey ­Goldsmith.”

The self-professed Beatles fanatic had previously joined McCartney and Weller in 1995 to cover the Fab Four’s classic Come Together. He also performed with an 81-year-old Macca at his daughter Stella McCartney’s 50th birthday party last year.

That said, Gallagher admits that age is beginning to catch up to him, as he has found himself forgetting the words to some of his songs on his recent tour.

“I’ve found myself on this tour, and I’m sure it’s a symptom of the ongoing march of time, but I’ve consciously found myself thinking, ‘What is the next line to this song?’ And, I mean, thankfully, I’m not ­forgetting a lot. But I’ve just got to think,” he says.

“The [lyrics] autocue… I’m sure, ­eventually, I’ll need one or two. It was a couple of years ago that I ran a mile. I need to get back in the gym.”

In related news, it’s safe to say that Noel’s supergroup will not feature global pop icon Adele, whose songs the rocker has recently slammed as “fucking shit” and “offensive”.