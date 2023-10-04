Guitar magazine admits it misquoted Bob Ezrin about Comfortably Numb solo which led to Roger Waters calling him a “f**king liar”

Remember how Roger waters called Bob Ezrin a “fucking liar” for claiming in a Total Guitar interview that David Gilmour’s guitar solo in Pink Floyd’s Comfortably Numb was his first take?

The publication now admits that it has misquoted the producer’s original comment and apologises for the drama caused.

While Ezrin was quoted in the original article as saying “The second solo in Comfortably Numb was a first take,” Total Guitar has clarified that producer was in fact referring to the first solo in the middle of the track when he said: “It was a first take.”

“Total Guitar is happy to set the record straight, and we offer our sincere apologies to Bob Ezrin, Roger Waters and David Gilmour for any misunderstanding arising from the interview we published in 2022,” the magazine says.

Now that that’s out of the way, we can all finally enjoy Comfortably Numb while basking in the knowledge that Ezrin did not — as Water said — “lie through his fucking teeth about it”.

In other news, Roger Waters’ new solo album The Dark Side of the Moon Redux is set for release on 6 October. The record is a re-imagining of The Dark Side of the Moon (1973) by the rocker’s former band, Pink Floyd. It also coincides with the original’s 50th anniversary, though none of the other members have worked on any of the tracks.