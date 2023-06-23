Noel Gallagher thinks Guns N’ Roses headlining Glastonbury is “mad”

The former Oasis man thinks it should have been a British artist headlining instead.

Noel Gallagher has called out Glastonbury for having Guns ‘N’ Roses headline, saying that a British artist should have taken the slot instead.

In yet another tirade from the ex-Oasis member, Gallagher has taken to the Daily Star’s Wired column to share his opinion on the California rockers.

“I thought, ‘What? Are you being serious? That’s crazy shit,” he says. “When you think of all the huge British artists who’ve had albums out this past year, having Guns N’ Roses headlining the Saturday is mad.”

Instead of playing Glastonbury, the High Flying Birds singer will be continuing on his co-headlining tour of North America with Garbage.

“I would have been smart to play Glastonbury this year, but I played it last year because I’d been booked to do it in 2020 and everything got pushed back,” he continues. “There’s always next year to go back to Glastonbury – I’m not going anywhere. Because of lockdown, the band hadn’t played together for ages – and touring again is joyous.”

In more Glastonbury news, the identity of the mystery band on the lineup, The Churnups, is set to be revealed this evening. They will play the Pyramid Stage at 18:15, right before Royal Blood.

It seems as if fans are convinced the mystery band will turn out to be the Foo Fighters in disguise, after Dave Grohl mentioned “churning up emotions” in a recent letter to fans.

It comes after Lauren Laverne also sparked speculation on her BBC 6 Music radio show on June 15 that an announcement was looming. Speaking about Foo Fighters and Glasto, she said: “Right now, a band who – will they be there, who knows? I wonder. But Here We Are is certainly the name of their new album.

“Foo Fighters on 6 Music, this is out on RCA… Getting all churned up, as they might post on their social media feed…”