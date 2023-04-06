Jack Black reveals plans for School of Rock’s 20th anniversary

Jack Black has revealed plans for the 20th anniversary of his cult classic School of Rock, including a cast jam session.

The rocking comedy turns 20 this September, and the titular band is set to reunite to mark the occasion. “All those kids – dig this – they were 10 years old when we made that movie and now they’re all, like, 30,” Black told Entertainment Tonight. “We’re gonna get together and have a 20-year anniversary. We like to jam. I’m looking forward to seeing all of the grownups from School of Rock.”

Fans will have to be satisfied with watching snippets from the anniversary through social media updates from Black once the celebration is held in September, however.

Robert Plant recently commented on the inclusion of Led Zeppelin’s hit single Immigrant Song in School of Rock, revealing that it is not a decision he regrets because “to give it to the kids is important”. Led Zeppelin were famous for denying the use of their songs in film and television, but a personal plea from Black saw the band relent just once.

“Jack Black made a magnificent meal of it. It’s a killer guitar riff,” Plant said. “What a shame Immigrant Song isn’t easy for kids to play, by the way. Everyone gets it, young and old. It’s a great song. Not only slightly ridiculous but ridiculous. Considering that we wrote it in midair leaving Iceland — a fantastically inspiring gig and an adventure, beyond which there will be no books written.”