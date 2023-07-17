Jacob Collier shares rocky new single played on headless Strandberg guitar 

The track celebrates the rock music he enjoyed as a child, and features his custom-designed axe.

Jacob Collier has released a new rocky single, titled WELLLL, which features him playing a headless Strandberg guitar.

Collier, a multi-instrumentalist who fuses multiple influences together in his music, has collaborated with vocalist Remi Wolf for the brand new track, which is inspired by the rock music he loved as a child.

The track also features guitar work from his custom-designed five-string headless Strandberg axe which he teased back in May on Instagram:

“Wellllllll, what can I say?” Jacob says in a statement of the new release (via Kerrang!). “This song is a collage of catharsis – a convergence of many musical materials I haven’t explored until now.”

He continues, “It features my custom-designed five-string electric guitar, made by Strandberg, and harkens back to much of the rock music I loved as a child. It’s a song about being a child, being wild and listening to your heart. I can’t wait for you to hear it.”

WELLLL is out now, and you can listen below:

Growing numbers of guitarists appear to be trying out beheaded models, including Avenged Sevenfold’s Synster Gates who was pictured playing what appeared to be a headless Schecter model during a live show. Speculation that a signature model could be on the way soon followed.

Collier is set to release his new record, Djessie Vol. 4 sometime this year, but no official release date has yet been confirmed.

To see the full list of live dates for his current world tour, head to Collier’s website.