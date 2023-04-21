Jason Newsted on Metallica: “I’m so frickin’ proud of those guys”

Former Metallica bassist Jason Newsted has opened up on his relationship with Metallica since his famously tense departure.

In a new interview on SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation with Eddie Trunk program, Newsted shared that he has stayed in contact with Lars Ulrich in response to a question about the current state of his relationship with the band. Revealing that the duo had just been talking days prior, Newsted said, “We try to stay in touch — he and I do — and talk about whatever. He’s interested in [my] art a lot; he’s always been very supportive of that, so I’m grateful.”

“But also with the music stuff… And I know that his sons [who are part of upcoming rockers Taipei Houston] — I’m a fan of them and they’re fans of my stuff, and that’s a cool thing.”

Newsted then shared his thoughts on Metallica’s longevity and road stamina, proclaiming, “It’s an incredible thing, actually. And I’ve got nothing but mad respect. That’s it. That’s what I’ve got. And I’m so frickin’ proud of those guys. Still cutting it like that, man? C’mon now. And taking this big of a bite and going for shows all the way up through — what? — fall of ’24 or something? Frickin’ huge balls, dude.”

Newsted left Metallica in 2001 under well-documented acrimonious circumstances, having joined the band in 1986 replacing the late Cliff Burton. He released four albums with the band in 1988’s And Justice For All, the 1991 self-titled album, 1996’s Load and 1997’s Reload.