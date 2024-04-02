Watch Bruce Springsteen sign a young fan’s absentee note so they can skip school after his concert

Most people who grow up loving music end up skipping a little bit of school to attend or recover from a gig. Not that we’re encouraging it of course, but when your favourite band or artist is in town, sometimes the temptation wins.

Well, an unnamed fan at Bruce Springsteen’s concert at the Chase Center in San Francisco last Sunday (31 March) had the brilliant idea of asking none other than The Boss himself to sign their absentee note so they could skip school the next day.

Springsteen is currently on the road for a world tour with his E Street Band, with shows running until November 2024. The stint was originally postponed last year when he underwent treatment for peptic ulcer disease.

At the San Francisco show, attendees were treated to a mighty setlist of 29 songs, where the fan held up a poster reading, “skipping school, sign my note?”

Videos of the wholesome moment have since been shared online by a Facebook user and attendee of the gig who writes, “No words! To be in such close proximity to greatness was more than I had ever expected. Bruce knelt down directly in front of me to sign a school excuse for the little girl behind me…”

Take a look below (courtesy of Karen Pitcher Scovell. Via NME):

Posted by Karen Pitcher Scovell on Sunday, March 31, 2024

No words!!!!! To be in such close proximity to greatness was more than I had ever expected.Bruce knelt down directly in front of me to sign a school excuse for the little girl behind me…. Posted by Karen Pitcher Scovell on Sunday, March 31, 2024

Springsteen also appears on the new charity single from Dire Straits frontman Mark Knopfler to raise funds for Teenage Cancer Trust. The Boss is one of 60 ‘guitar heroes’ to feature on the special track.

The song, Going Home: Theme of the Local Hero, is a reinvention of Knopfler’s 1983 instrumental of the same name. It also features contributions from the likes of Nile Rodgers, Queen’s Brian May, Slash, Joan Jett and more.

View all upcoming Bruce Springsteen tour dates.