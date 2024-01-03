John Mayer addresses future of Dead & Company in bizarre interview from a cat bar in Tokyo

John Mayer was quizzed about the future of Dead & Company in a live interview with CNN on New Year’s Eve. The footage has since gone viral as co-host host Anderson Cooper couldn’t hold back his laughter when Mayer joined the broadcast from a cat bar in Tokyo.

Surrounded by many cat butts, Mayer discussed what 2024 could have in store for the band following rumours that they would reform for a run of live shows at the new Las Vegas Sphere venue.

Mayer was in Japan for a run of shows at the Blue Note jazz club in Tokyo, which took place between 29-31 December. He had visited the bar, named Cats In The Box, following his final gig of the year.

With a completely straight face, Mayer speaks to co-host Andy Cohen as Cooper continues to giggle hysterically throughout: “It’s a place you can come, enjoy a drink or two and talk to cats. It’s a cat bar. I don’t know how much more clear I can be about the objective of this place,” he states as the two hosts remain baffled by his location.

Eventually, Mayer begins to feed the many cats with some sort of paste among the continued laughter, still barely breaking into a smile, before eventually being asked about the chance of a reunion with the supergroup.

He hesitates before responding, “I’m not at liberty to say just yet. But, have hope is what I’ll say. Have hope. Just like you should for all things in 2024.”

Watch the full interview below:

Back in November, PRS and Mayer partnered up to launch a “Dead Spec” Silver Sky Limited Edition guitar, which paid homage to Jerry Garcia and the tones of his Alligator model. Just 1,000 units were listed for sale worldwide.

Mayer continues touring solo from March 2024. Find out more over at his official website.